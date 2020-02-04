Rapid Prototyping Materials Market 2019 Global Current and Future Trends, Leading Players, Industry Segments and Regional Forecast By 2028

The global Rapid Prototyping Materials market, which is extensively assessed in the report contemplates the best need development angles and how they could affect the market over the figure residency under thought. The experts have taken careful endeavors to thoroughly evaluating every development factor of the Rapid Prototyping Materials market, other than indicating how certain market restrictions could represent a danger to players in the coming years. In addition, the report additionally gives data on top patterns and openings and how players could take advantage of them to take up the difficulties in the market.

The need for new material is being created by the emerging new application in rapid prototyping. Some of the most popular material being used today for rapid prototyping includes metals, plastics, ceramics, food, paper, and bio-materials. Today plastics remains a top choice in rapid prototyping material market. They are used in various applications such as industrial printing, making of customized jewellery etc. In commercial and personal uses material like ceramics is gaining momentum. Another printing material which is gaining demand in rapid prototyping material market worldwide is food. Today it is possible to print with sugar, meat, chocolate, and pasta.

Rapid Prototyping Materials Market: Drivers and Restraints The global rapid prototyping materials market is experiencing a strong growth because of the increasing demand from varied end use industries. Implementation of 3D printing technology for manufacturing application and prototyping and other development are contributing to the growth of rapid prototyping materials market. Research and developments activities are being done by many manufacturers to find cost effective rapid prototyping material for some niche applications. In additive manufacturing process rapid prototyping is used to create testing models especially required for casting and tooling which is anticipated to drive the rapid prototyping materials market. The highly critical end use industries like aerospace & defence and healthcare have introduced the use of 3D printing technology for prototyping applications. The latest advancements and innovations in rapid prototyping material markets have made aerospace and defence and healthcare industries as major end user segments. Some critical parts used in aerospace and defence are developed using 3D printing technology and they are tested before being used commercially which is also driving the rapid prototyping materials market. Rapid Prototyping Materials Market: Segmentation On the basis of Type, Polymers

Metals

Ceramics On the basis of Form, Filament

Ink

Powder On the basis of End User, Aerospace & Defence

Healthcare

Transportation

Consumer Goods & Electronics

Manufacturing & Construction On the basis of Function, Conceptual Model

Functional Prototype Rapid Prototyping Materials Market: Region Wise Outlook The global Rapid Prototyping Materials Market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America leads the global Rapid Prototyping Materials Market in terms of demand because of the developed industrial sector in this region. The North America rapid prototyping material market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Low cost and easy availability of raw material in one of the important factor which is driving the growth in APEJ rapid prototyping material market. Europe countries such as U.K., Germany, France, and Italy are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the leading global players in rapid prototyping materials market. Rapid Prototyping Materials Market: Key Players D Systems Corporation

LPW Technology Ltd.

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Renishaw Plc

Arcam AB

Stratasys Ltd.

Oxford Performance Materials

Royal DSM N.V.

