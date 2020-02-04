Refrigerated Display Cases Market to Grow at CAGR of 9.60% by 2019 due to Rising Disposable Incomes

Refrigerated display cases/cabinets (RDCs) are refrigeration equipments used for storing and displaying products (food and beverage items) which require chilled or frozen conditions. The global market for RDCs was valued at USD 8,780.3 million in 2012. It is further expected to grow at 9.6% CAGR during forecast period 2013 to 2019 and reach market size worth USD 16,283.4 million by 2019. Factors such as expanding retail (food retail) store network, rise in consumer dispensable income, and changing consumer lifestyle, are expected to help support market growth during the forecast period.

Demand from small to medium sized stores, which often have limited investment power and floor space, is expected to support the market growth of plug-in RDCs as compared to remote systems. For same reasons, vertical RDCs too are expected to see higher demand as against horizontal or other types. Advantages such as flexibility to move them as per store floor-plan and low installation time are seen as key attributes to support demand for plug-in RDCs. In contrast, features such as more display space per unit area of floor makes vertical RDCs preferred by store operators. These are also suited for cold storage items (non sub-zero), which see higher volume sales and turn-around (fast moving items) as compared to items requiring sub-zero storage.