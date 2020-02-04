Robotic Process Automation Market 2018 Global Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

Robotic process automation (or RPA) is an emerging form of business process automation technology based on the notion of software robots or artificial intelligence (AI) workers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Robotic Process Automation market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Robotic Process Automation market by product type and applications/end industries.

The robotic process automation market for North America held the largest market share in 2017. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global robotic process automation market in 2018.

The global Robotic Process Automation market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Robotic Process Automation.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3356557-global-robotic-process-automation-market-2018-by-manufacturers

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Nice Systems

Pegasystems

Automation Anywhere

Blue Prism

Ipsoft

Celaton

Redwood Software

Uipath

Verint System

Xerox

Arago Us

IBM

Thoughtonomy

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Automated Solution

Decision Support and Management Solutions

Interaction Solutions

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing and Logistics

Telecom and IT

Retail and Consumer Goods

Travel, Hospitality, and Transportation

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3356557-global-robotic-process-automation-market-2018-by-manufacturers

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Robotic Process Automation Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Robotic Process Automation

1.2 Classification of Robotic Process Automation by Types

1.2.1 Global Robotic Process Automation Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Robotic Process Automation Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Automated Solution

1.2.4 Decision Support and Management Solutions

1.2.5 Interaction Solutions

1.3 Global Robotic Process Automation Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Robotic Process Automation Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

1.3.3 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Manufacturing and Logistics

1.3.5 Telecom and IT

1.3.6 Retail and Consumer Goods

1.3.7 Travel, Hospitality, and Transportation

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Robotic Process Automation Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Robotic Process Automation Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Robotic Process Automation Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Robotic Process Automation Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Robotic Process Automation Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Robotic Process Automation Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Robotic Process Automation Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Robotic Process Automation (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Nice Systems

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Robotic Process Automation Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Nice Systems Robotic Process Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Pegasystems

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Robotic Process Automation Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Pegasystems Robotic Process Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Automation Anywhere

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Robotic Process Automation Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Automation Anywhere Robotic Process Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Blue Prism

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Robotic Process Automation Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Blue Prism Robotic Process Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Ipsoft

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Robotic Process Automation Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Ipsoft Robotic Process Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Celaton

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Robotic Process Automation Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Celaton Robotic Process Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Redwood Software

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Robotic Process Automation Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Redwood Software Robotic Process Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Uipath

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Robotic Process Automation Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Uipath Robotic Process Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1-646-845-9349

Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com