Rye Flour Market : An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market 2017 – 2025

Rye is a cereal grain which looks similar to wheat in texture but longer in size. Its color varies from yellowish brown to greyish green. It is a nutritious source of nutrients and antioxidants due to the rich presence of dietary fiber and iron. Rye was preferred over wheat in colder climates as rye can grow under mixed weather conditions while wheat requires warm and dry weather conditions. It is difficult to separate the germ and bran from the endosperm of rye, therefore rye flour retains a lot of nutrients. Rye flour is the powder milled from rye grains or berries. The color of flour differs by the amount of bran left in the flour after processing.

The more bran left, darker will be the flour. The bran layer contains more nutrition which increases the nutritional content of the flour if more bran is present. Therefore if we opt for dark variety, it holds more potent health benefits. Some of the most impressive health benefits of rye flour are its ability to help fight against diabetes, weight gain, cancer, cardiovascular disease, inflammation and high blood pressure. Rye flour contains much less gluten than wheat and barley when used in baking. The gluten in rye is poorer at trapping bubbles and also less elastic during the baking process to produce a much less airy bread. This makes bread more compact and dense.

One of the significant factors towards the growth of rye flour market is the rye’s rich dietary fiber content which is highest among other cereals. Rye bread contains three times more fiber and nutrients than white wheat bread. Another factor towards the growth of rye flour market is that it contains a higher concentration of free proline which is an essential amino acid to build proteins. Rye flour is a complete protein containing all 9 essential amino acids, Vitamin B, E and several minerals including copper, zinc, magnesium, selenium and phosphorous. Another factor towards the growth of rye flour market is that rye can ease the ride through menopause while helping to prevent the breast cancer which is nowadays one of the most common deadly disease spreading among the women. Moreover, there are many health benefits of consuming rye flour such as weight & cholesterol control, glucose control, inflammation, gene regulation, cancer-fighting properties and much more. This can be a major factor fueling the growth of rye flour market.

The rye flour market can be segmented on the basis of nature, product type, application and distribution channel. On the basis of nature, the rye flour market can be segmented into organic and inorganic. On the basis of product type, the rye flour market can be segmented into white, medium and dry rye flour. By application type, the rye flour market can be segmented into bakery, snacks, and confectionery. The bakery segment can be further sub-segmented into pancakes, waffles, bread, crackers, and others. On the basis of a distribution channel, the rye flour market can be segmented into direct sales and indirect sales. The indirect sales market can be further sub-segmented into the hypermarket, supermarket, convenience stores, online retailers and others.

On the basis of the regional outlook, rye flour market is segmented into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. On analyzing the rye flour market at the global level, North America and Europe are expected to have the significant growth as they are the largest producer of rye across the globe. In Asia Pacific, with the increasing disposable income of the people and various health benefits associated with the rye flour, it is expected to have significant growth in the near future. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to have the considerable growth in the forecast period.