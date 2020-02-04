Semiconductor Memory IP Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

The expanded entrance of the web and the developing userbase of computing gadgets, for example, cell phone, tablet, and laptops describe the fast development of the semiconductor business. The multipurpose or multifunctional nature of present-day gadgets represents the unqualified innovative breakthroughs forward made on component level. With the changing exhibition prerequisites, semiconductor memory IP keeps on advancing. The emphasis stays on creating strong semiconductor memory IPs for gadgets of the future. The global semiconductor memory IP market is at present, valued at over USD 580 Million and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 13.50% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Market segmentation

The global semiconductor memory IP market is categorized on the basis of its type, application, and regional demand. Based on its type, the global semiconductor memory IP market is segmented into NAND (Negative AND), DRAM (Dynamic Random-Access Memory), SRAM (Static Random-Access Memory). On the basis of its application, the global semiconductor memory IP market is bifurcated into automotive, Networking, industrial automation, consumer electronic devices, and mobile computing devices.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global semiconductor memory IP market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the leading market in the global semiconductor memory IP market in the next few years.

Major players

Dolphin Integration, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., eSilicon Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., Mentor, Rambus Inc., and SK Hynix Inc, Micron Technology Inc., Synopsys, Inc., Arm Limited, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., among others are some of the major players in the global semiconductor memory IP market.

