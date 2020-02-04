Smart/Intelligent Sensors Market – Increasing Demand of Smartphones, Tablets and Pcs & Role of Sensor in Automotive Industry Drives Demand for The Market

According to a recent market research report published by Transparency Market Research, the global smart / smart sensor market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 12.2% during the period between 2013 and 2019. The report, entitled “Smart / Intelligent – Global Sensor Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2013 – 2019 “, projecting the global smart / smart sensor market will be worth US $ 21.60 billion by 2019. The overall market stands at an assessment of US $ 9.0 billion in 2012 .

The importance of rapid growth of smarter / smarter smaller and more functional sensors in all applications such as health monitoring, collision prevention, automotive applications and oil platforms has driven the growth of the global smart / intelligent sensor market. The report shows that increasing adoption of smart / smart sensors in transportation and logistics, military and supervision will further add to market growth during the forecast horizon. However, high replacement costs and lack of privacy are key factors that hinder market growth. The global smart / smart sensor market has a great opportunity to grow with the development of smart cities and the trend of increasing power from non-conventional energy sources.

In terms of applications, this report divides the global smart / intelligent sensor market into medical equipment, consumer electronics, infrastructure, the automotive industry, and others including avionics and food and beverages. In 2012, the automotive sector dominated the market as a whole, followed by the industrial sector. Both of these sectors are anticipated to maintain their leading position in the market during the forecast horizon.

This report studies global smart / intelligent sensor markets in four main regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The overall market witnessed the highest demand from Europe in 2012. Strong market growth in Europe can be attributed to high health standards, developed infrastructure, and the presence of leading car manufacturers such as Audi, Renault and BMW. North America is ranked second in terms of market share in the global smart / intelligent sensor market. The increasing demand for advanced medical equipment, the introduction of advanced features in cars, and consumer preferences for the replacement of electronic devices for high-tech features have driven market growth in the region.

Describing competitive hierarchies, reports profile of several key players in the smart / smart global sensor markets such as Custom Sensors and Technologies Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Eaton Corporation PLC, Emerson LLLP Process Management, Omron Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corp., and Wilcoxon Research Inc. This report further provides in-depth information about players by including their financial reviews, business strategies, and current developments. Key players focus on advances in smart / smart sensors, thus expanding their applications in other sectors.

Research objectives of Global Smart/Intelligent Sensorst Research Report:

• The report studies the actual drivers of global Smart/Intelligent Sensorst by considering and taking calculated risks, as well as identifying and testing new tactics.

• To project the size of Smart/Intelligent Sensors , with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the Smart/Intelligent Sensors

• The report presents massive knowledge on the competitive development of the global Smart/Intelligent Sensors, and shows various marketing strategies to stay ahead in the competition.

• The report examines the market segments and provides the relative contribution to the development of global Smart/Intelligent Sensors.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.