Sports Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2022

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Sports Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2022” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Sports Global Market Report 2019 from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global sports market.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the sports market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global sports market report to 2022 report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4009952-sports-global-market-opportunities-and-strategies-to-2022

The report covers the following chapters

•Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives brief overview and summary of the report.

•Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in various sections.

•Introduction – This section gives the segmentation of the sports market by geography, by type of engagement, and by revenue source covered in this report.

•Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the sports market. This chapter includes different products and services covered in the report and basic definitions.

•Product Analysis – The product analysis section of the report describes the leading products and services along with key features and differentiators for those products and services.

•Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players of the sports industry supply chain

•Customer Information – This chapter covers recent customer and service providers’ trends/preferences in the global sports market.

•Trends And Strategies – This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global sports market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

•AR And VR In The Sports Industry – This chapter provides details on the adaptation of augmented reality and virtual reality technologies in the sports industry.

•PESTEL Analysis – This chapter provides a PESTEL analysis of the global sports market.

•Major Sporting Events – This section provides the economic impact of the major international sporting events that have been conducted recently and are to be held in the forecast period.

•Premier Leagues Case Studies – This section gives a list and short description of the biggest sports premier leagues around the world.

•Esports Timeline – This chapter provides major events that took place in the development process of the esports industry in a chronological order.

•Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period.

•Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2014-2018), forecast (2018-2022) market value and growth and market share comparison by region.

•Segmentation– This section contains the market value (2014-2022) and analysis for different segments.

•Global Macro Comparison – The global sports market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the sports market size, percentage of GDP, and average sports market expenditure.

•Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2018), historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. Industry metrics covered in this section include: per capita average sports expenditure, number of enterprises and average revenue per enterprise, and number of employees and average revenue per employee. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa) and specific countries (China, India, Japan, UK, USA).

•Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global sports market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

•Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

•Market Background – This section describes the recreation market of which the sports market is a part. This chapter includes the global recreation market 2014-18 and 2018-22 values, and regional and country analyses for the recreation market.

•Opportunities And Strategies – Opportunities and strategies are based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

•Conclusions And Recommendations – Conclusions and recommendations are based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on what players in the market should consider implementing in terms of product, place, price, promotion and people.

•Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

Markets Covered:

By Type: Participatory Sports, Spectator Sports

Spectator Sports is further segmented by type into Sports Teams & Clubs, Racing & Individual Sports

Participatory Sports is further segmented by type into Fitness And Recreational Sports Centers, Golf Courses And Country Clubs, Others – Participatory Sports, Marinas, Bowling Centers, Skiing Facilities

By Revenue Source: Media Rights, Merchandising, Tickets, Sponsorship

Companies Mentioned: Life Time Fitness, Inc., Maruhan, Dallas Cowboys, Futbol Club Barcelona, Manchester United Football Club

Countries: China, Japan, India, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia

Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Sports Global Market Report 2019 from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global sports market.

This report describes and evaluates the market for sports globally. It covers two five-year periods, 2014 to 2018, termed the historic period, and 2018 through 2022, the forecast period.

The global sports market reached a value of nearly $488.5 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% to nearly $614.1 billion by 2022.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the emerging markets growth and rapid urbanization. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were unfavorable climate changes and shortages of sports professionals. Going forward, increasing sports sponsorships, growing popularity of esports, economic growth, an increase in the number of Internet accessible devices and the emergence of multiple sports channels to capture viewership will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in the future are an increasing threat from home entertainment and increasing regulations on sports.

The sports market is segmented by type of engagement into participatory sports and spectator sports. The participatory sports market accounted for the largest share of the sports market in 2018 at 56.4%. The spectator sports market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The spectator sports market is segmented by type into sports teams and clubs, and racing and individual sports. The sports teams and clubs market accounted for the largest share of the spectator sports market in 2018 at 72.5%. It is expected to grow the fastest going forward at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The participatory sports market is segmented by type into fitness and recreational sports centers, golf courses and country clubs, and others – participatory sports, marinas, bowling centers, and skiing facilities. The fitness and recreational sports centers market accounted for the largest share of the participatory sports market in 2018 at 39.8%. The others – participatory sports market is expected to grow the fastest going forward at a CAGR of 8.4%.

The sports market is also segmented by type of revenue source into gate revenue, media rights, sponsorship and merchandising. The sports market by media rights was the largest segment of the sports market in 2018 at 23.7%. The sports market by merchandising is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 7.0%.

North America was the largest market for the sports industry, accounting for 30.50% of the global market. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East will be the fastest growing regions in this market, where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.04% and 6.2% respectively. These will be followed by North America and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 6.0% and 5.30% respectively.

The sports market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up 1.66% of the total in 2018. Players in the market include Life Time Fitness, Inc., Maruhan, Dallas Cowboys, Futbol Club Barcelona, and Manchester United Football Club.

The global recreation market, of which the sports market is a segment, reached a value of nearly $1,435.4 billion in 2018, having grown at 4.5% since 2014. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% to nearly $1,809.8 billion by 2022. The sports market was the second largest segment in the global recreation market in 2018, accounting for 34.0% of the recreation market. The amusements market was the largest segment of the recreation market accounting for 35.6% of the recreation market, and was worth $511.3 billion globally, having grown at a CAGR of 4.5% during the historic period. It is expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The top opportunities in the sports market will arise in participatory sports, which will gain $70.17 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The sports market size will gain the most in the USA at $31.83 billion. Market-trend-based strategies for the sports market include offering mobile ticketing facility to reduce costs associated with ticketing and facilitate faster access, providing virtual reality technology to enhance spectator experience at stadiums, expanding/establishing sports businesses in emerging markets and acquiring or establishing esports teams to lay a footfall in the emerging esports industry. Players adopted strategies in the sports industry include expanding business by building new facilities in cities globally, increasing revenue sources by investing in infrastructure for training and other recreational purposes, increasing revenue by investing in new infrastructure and improving brand name and international presence, increasing revenue through increasing sponsor portfolios and merchandise sales.

To take advantage of the opportunities, The Business Research Company recommends the sports companies to consider adopting mobile technologies at the supply and demand sides, adding elements of entertainment to sports events, combining different sports formats to keep customers entertained, expanding in emerging economies, offering competitive pricing, partnering with big brands, and offering goods and services to women among others

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4009952-sports-global-market-opportunities-and-strategies-to-2022

Contact US:

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)