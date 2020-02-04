Stockinettes Market by Business Overview, Challenges and Opportunities in 2026

“Stockinettes Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2026” recent intelligence study by MarketResearchReports.Biz.

Stockinettes are used as the protective covering of the skin. Stockinettes are knitted from unbleached cotton. They are inexpensive and provides protection to the skin against friction under plaster casts. They are made from 100% cotton and is comfortable on patient’s skin. They are also available in polyester material. Stockinettes are available in wide variety of designs to support the need of each patient. Stockinettes are also used for covering splinting materials. They are easy to apply and remove. Impervious stockinettes provide a waterproof barrier. They are available in the range of sizes depending on the patient’s need. They are segmented as flat and tubular, sterile and non-sterile. Stockinettes helps to prevent chafing and keep affected area clean. Orthopaedic stockinettes can be used over dressings and with other orthopaedic appliances. They are soft and pliable. Some of the other features of stockinettes are – they are antimicrobial, absorbs perspiration to avoid skin irritation. Its knitted fabric used as a barrier pad between the skin and casting pads. Stockinettes is not always preferred because of swelling and inflammation. The Latex-free stockinettes are also available in the market for the allergic people. Stockinettes hold dressings in place without constriction and compression and protects clothes and bedding from dermatological preparations. Stockinettes helps to provide the barrier between the sensitive skin and hard plaster to avoid irritation. Lately, cotton stockinettes are also used in the surgical procedures where good degree of absorption is required.

Increasing incidence of fractures and rise in the number of orthopaedic patients drives the stockinettes market in the overall forecast period. The rapidly growing geriatric population has also increased the demand for stockinettes. Cost-effectiveness and easier availability increases the market growth of stockinettes. High adoption of stockinettes by the orthopaedists before applying casting and splinting material to comfort the patients also enhance the stockinettes market growth in the stated forecast period. Lack of awareness in the low resource regions hinders the overall growth of stockinettes market. Irritation problem and swelling associated with stockinettes also decline the growth of stockinettes market.

The global stockinettes market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and geography:

Segmentation by Product Type Single ply Double ply Bias Cut Others

Segmentation by End User Clinics Home Care Settings Hospitals Others



The wide range of stockinettes sizes are available in the market. Stockinettes comes in two basic varieties natural as well as synthetic material. Delta Terry-Net® C is a Cotton cloth stockinette, provides extra comfort, easy to use and latex free. Jersey Bouclette- toweling stockinette, can be used with rigid casting pads and it is also latex free. Jersey Standard- is a natural ribbed stockinette, available in the range of sizes. Delta Terry-Net® S, Delta-Net®, Delta Terry-NetTM Thumb Spica are customized synthetic stockinettes. Biseal offers an extensive type of stockinettes for bariatric sizes and they custom different types depending on the specific needs.

Geographically, global stockinettes market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the global stockinettes market due to higher adoption by orthopaedists. Europe is expected to hold second large share in global stockinettes market due to growing prevalence of orthopaedic diseases and better healthcare facilities. The Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth in the global stockinettes market due to increasing incidence of fractures and higher usage by the patients. The Middle East and African regions show the delayed growth of stockinettes market due to lack of awareness among the users.

Examples of some of the key players identified in the global Stockinettes market are BSN medical GmbH, Bioseal, Encompass Group, LLC., Medline Industries, Inc., Cardinal Health. , Halyard Health, Parker Medical Associates LLC and many others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Stockinettes Market Segments

Stockinettes Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Stockinettes Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024

Stockinettes Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Stockinettes Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

