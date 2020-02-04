Surgical Bone Cement Injectors Market Expand Their Businesses with New Investments in 2019 and Coming Future 2026

“Surgical Bone Cement Injectors Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2026” recent intelligence study by MarketResearchReports.Biz.

Bone cement is used for augmentation and fixation of total joint prostheses. Bone cement fills the free space between orthopedic implant and bone. Bone cement provides stabilization and transferring mechanical loads between artificial orthopedic implant and bones. Surgical bone cement injectors are the bone cement delivery systems used to deliver bone cement during orthopedic procedures such as vertebroplasty. Surgical bone cement injectors are commonly used during orthopedic surgeries to treat bone defects and fractures. Surgical bone cement injectors provide more flexibility and procedure efficiency to the surgeon during orthopedic surgical procedures. Surgical bone cement injectors beneficial for control viscosity, amount, and consistency of bone cement. Surgical bone cement injectors are mostly used in medical spinal procedures such as vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty. In which bone cement is injected through a small hole in the skin with the help of the surgical bone cement injector. The goal of vertebroplasty is relieving pain caused by the painful vertebral compression fracture.

Increasing incidence of bone disorder such as osteoporosis, arthritis, joint damage and other bone disorder is expected to fuel the demand for surgical bone cement injectors. Osteoporosis and low bone mass are expected to be major orthopedic concern issues in America which expected to increase the demand for surgical bone cement injectors over the forecast period. According to the American society of orthopedic surgeons, almost 44 million men and women aged over 50 and older in America are affected by osteoporosis. Rising demand for orthopedic surgeries such as vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty will increase the demand for surgical bone cement injectors over the forecast period. According to spine and orthopedic practice management association number of orthopedic surgeries are expected to reach 6.6 million in 2020 in America which is expected to fuel the demand for surgical bone cement injectors. The aging population is another surgical bone cement injectors market driving factor responsible for increasing demand for surgical bone cement injectors. However, the complication associated with vertebroplasty such as infection, bleeding, paralysis, and cement extrusion are expected to hamper the growth of the surgical bone cement injectors market. The high cost associated with spinal surgeries and lack of healthcare professionals are another factors expected to restrain the growth of surgical bone cement injectors market.

The global surgical bone cement injectors market is segmented on basis of application, end user and region:

Segmentation by Application Knee arthroplasty Hip arthroplasty Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Others

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers



According to application surgical bone cement injectors is most commonly used in vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty. This segment is expected to dominate the surgical bone cement market over the forecast period. Surgical bone cement injectors are most prominently used to fill cement between implant to bone in knee, hip, and other joints.

Regionally, the global surgical bone cement injectors market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China, China, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead in the global surgical bone cement injectors market owing to technological advancement and increasing incidence of the bone disorder. Europe also shows the second largest market in the surgical bone cement injectors market due to the increasing number of orthopedic surgeries. Germany, U.K., and France are the highest contributing countries in the Europe surgical bone cement injectors market. The surgical bone cement injectors market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate in coming years due to increasing healthcare expenditures and awareness regarding health issues. Japan is one of the highest contributing countries in surgical bone cement injectors market due to the growing number of old age population.

Some of the players operating in the global surgical bone cement injectors market are Zimmer Biomet, Elite Surgical, Synimed Synergie Ingenieries Medicale S.A.R.L., iMedicom, Sterylab, Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Meta Biomed, Joline, Medacta International, Colson Associates, Inc., Globus Medical Inc. and others. Surgical bone cement injectors market player are focusing on new product development to meet orthopedic surgeons need. Manufacturers are focusing on research and development activities to develop new surgical bone cement injectors.

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

