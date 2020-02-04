Surgical Lighting Systems Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Key Players to 2025 Scrutinized in New Research

A surgical light is a medical device designed to be used in operation rooms to assist medical personnel to perform surgical procedures by illuminating the area where the surgery is to be performed. It is also referred as operating light or surgical overhead. The surgical light system is a combination of several lights and accessories. The correct illumination can be achieved by the quality of the light which is measured in terms of homogeneity, lux, light field diameter, color rendition, and battery backup.

An ideal surgical light should be able to eliminate shadows, while highlighting small parts of the organ or tissue to be operated. Additionally, the light should not cause any tissue injury or burns caused by high lux. High quality surgical light systems contribute to the success rate of any surgical procedure. High quality operating lights provide natural color rendition, excellent shadow control, and deep-cavity illumination, helping the surgeons accurately and consistently assess and interpret tissue and vessel appearance.

Evolution of novel and technologically superior surgical lighting systems; increase in number of surgical procedures performed in various therapeutic fields, favorable reimbursement scenario, surge in incidence and prevalence of lifestyle diseases demanding surgical interventions, and rise in the healthcare spending capacity globally are the factors anticipated to boost the growth of the global surgical lighting systems market. However, high cost of LED surgical lighting systems and risk of burns associated with use of high lux light sources are the factors restraining the market.

The global surgical lighting systems market can be segmented based on product configuration, light source, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product configuration, the market can be categorized into ceiling mounted surgical lighting systems, mobile surgical lighting systems, wall mounted surgical lighting systems, compact surgical lighting systems, and modular surgical lighting systems. Based on light source, the global surgical lighting systems market can be divided into LED surgical lighting systems and halogen surgical lighting systems. The LED surgical lighting system is an innovative technology which emits cold light avoiding exposure to infrared radiations.

LED lights are superior in terms of product life as compared to traditional lamps i.e., 25 times more (over 50,000 hours). The color temperature remains constant, reflecting a homogenous light as required for improved visualization. These benefits offered by LED lights are expected to drive the LED surgical lightning systems segment during the forecast period. In terms of application the market can be classified into cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, ENT surgery, dental surgery, gastrointestinal tract surgery, gynecological surgery, ano-rectal surgery, and others. The cardiac surgery and gynecological surgery segments are expected to dominate the global surgical lighting systems market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global surgical lighting systems market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global surgical lighting systems market owing to high health care spending capacity, adoption of technologically advanced products, and rise in demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Europe is expected to be the second largest market for surgical lighting systems, attributable to the increase in geriatric population, rise in incidence of lifestyle diseases, high health care awareness among the population, and presence of large number of leading manufacturers of surgical lighting systems. Asia Pacific and Latin America can be considered emerging markets due to rapidly changing health care infrastructure, growing economies, and rise in health awareness among the population.

Key players operating in the global surgical lighting systems market include STERIS plc, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG., Meditek, DRE Veterinaryl, Merivaara, Zenium Technology Partners Limited, Dixion distribution of medical devices GmbH, SIMEON Medical, DRE Medical, and Sturdy Industrial Co., Ltd.

