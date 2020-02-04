Textile Coatings Market Overview, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2028 Focusing on Industry Profit
The global Textile Coatings market is fueled by various factors, according to a detailed assessment explained in the report. This study shows how important in-depth analysis should be, and how it greatly affects the quality of information provided to the readers. The market for Textile Coatings extensively covers various highlights in the report that includes competitive vista, growth propelling factors, regional outreach, targeted consumers, major obstacles, and others.
The process of depositing a resin over a textile substrate either on one or two sides is known as textile coating. Textile coating produces a new structure which acquires best properties of substrate and the coating product. One of the most common method used for textile coatings is direst coating in which one or more several layers of PVC, acrylic resins, polyurethane etc. are applied over the textile substrate suing a scraper, cylinder, knife etc.
Textile Coatings Market: Drivers and Restraints
The global textile coating market is being driven by the increasing quality and performance standards in end use industries such as increasing performance requirements, increasing fire safety regulations, and increasing quality standards in apparels industry. In addition to this, introduction of new innovative technologies or products are expected to open new markets for textile coatings. Threats from bio based alternatives and some environmental concerns related to textile coatings of PVC material are the major restraints for the textile coatings market. Few textile coating materials like isocyanides and PVC are considered as harmful and poisonous for the human health and environment. Polyurethanes is being accepted by most of the manufacturers from the developed countries as potential replacement for PVC.
Transportation is estimated to contribute highest share among the all end use industries segments. Increasing demand for advanced automotive interiors and need for superior vehicles is anticipated to support the dominance of this segment over the forecast period.
Textile Coatings Market: Segmentation
On the basis of Type,
- Thermoplastics
- Polyvinyl Chloride
- Polyurethane
- Acrylics
- Others (Polyolefins, Nylons, EVA, and so on)
- Thermosets
- Styrene-butadiene Rubber
- Natural Rubber
- Others (Nitrile Rubber, Butyl Rubber, and so on)
- Others (Silicone, Fluoropolymers)
On the basis of End Use industry,
- Transportation
- Airbag Fabrics
- Automotive Upholstery
- Others
- Building & Construction
- Hoardings and Signage
- Scaffolding Nets
- Canopies and Awnings
- Architectural Membranes
- Others
- Protective Clothing
- Ballistic Protective Clothing
- NBC Suits
- Chemical Protection Clothing
- Industrial
- Fabric Filters
- Others
- Medical
- Extracorporeal Devices
- Implantable & Non-implantable Devices
- Others
- Sports/Leisure
- Packaging
- Agriculture
Textile Coatings Market: Region Wise Outlook
The global textile coatings Market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). APEJ and Japan together leads the global textile coatings Market in terms of demand, followed by North America and Western Europe. The rising demand for protective clothing, building & construction, transportation, medical, and industrial application because of the increasing performance and quality standards in APEJ region is anticipated to drive the textile coatings market in this region.
Textile Coatings Market: Key Players
- Covestro AG.
- Huntsman Internaional LLC
- Solvay SA
- BASF SE.
- Clariant AG
- Omnova Solutions Inc
- Sumitomo Chemical Company
- The Lubrizol Corporation
- Formulated Polymer Products Ltd
- Tanatex Chemicals
