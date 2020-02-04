Toxic Shock Market Recent Trends, Development, Growth & Forecast 2017-2025

Global Toxic Shock Market: Snapshot

The toxic shock syndrome (TSS) is an acute and multi-system illness caused by toxin-producing genus of Gram-positive bacteria—Staphylococcus aureus and Streptococcus pyogenes. The disease if left untreated may lead to severe complications and even resulting in multiple organ failure. The role of Gram-positive bacteria as pathogens in this toxin-mediated illness is gaining significance as there is high likelihood of the disease being underdiagnosed. Although, continuous advances in studying pathophysiology and clinical features have been made, efficacious treatment modalities still evade clinicians. Among the two primary types, management of Staphylococcal toxic shock is more crucial as Staphylococcus aureus can affect any site, hence doctors across all medical specialties should be prepared for the management of the disease.

Recently, toxic shock has come to be increasingly associated with the use of certain feminine hygiene products, particularly in the use of tampons and menstrual cups. The presence of carboxymethylcellulose in tampons is a breeding ground for Staphylococcus aureus. In addition, the use of tampons that have high absorbency and their prolonged usage among women compound the risk factors. The use of menstrual cups over conventional tampons is stimulated by their reusability and enhanced comfort, since they collect menstrual blood rather than absorbing the flow. Considered as a natural alternative to tampons, their use has surged in popularity in recent years. However, they are also prone to be affected by Gram-positive pathogens causing TSS. Made up of silicon and rubber, they provide adequate medium for the growth of the pathogene in lower genital tracts of women. Reliable treatments include fluid resuscitation, the use of vasopressors, and appropriate antimicrobial therapies. Drugs such as Clindamycin are found helpful in suppressing the protein synthesis in superantigens, thereby inhibiting toxin production.

Global Toxic Shock Market: Inclusive Insight

Toxic shock is a rare complication of certain bacterial infections. The main causative agents are Staphylococcus and Streptococcus. This infection is generally associated with the use of tampons, thus, the prevalence is higher in women. Supposedly, the rayon used in tampons causes the toxic shock syndrome, dryness, and ulcerations of the vaginal tissues. However, toxic shock syndrome can also affect men and children. The infection sets when the bacteria enters the body through an opening in the skin such as a cut, sore, or a deep wound. The common symptoms of toxic shock comprises high fever, rapid fall in blood pressure, rashes on body, diarrhea, vomiting, redness of eyes, vagina, and mouth, and seizure. Untreated toxic shock syndrome might also cause organ failure.

The toxic shock market intelligence report is a comprehensive review of the growth trail in terms of current, historical, and future scenarios of the global toxic shock market. It offers an evaluation of the aspects that are expected to influence the development of the toxic shock market and the primary trends have also been specified in the research study. The research study also offers a broad lookout on the vendor landscape of the market through Porter’s five forces analysis. The research publication provides references of mergers and acquisitions, the research and development activities, specifics on licensing and collaborations. The report toxic shock market probes into the strategies related to marketing, shares, and product portfolio of the key participants in the global toxic shock market.

Global Toxic Shock Market: Insight into Advancements and Innovations

Early diagnosis of the disease guarantees proper cure. However, delay in the diagnosis or ignorance of the symptoms may lead to organ failure and eventually death. Several initiatives have been commenced for suitable birth control measures in order to avoid staphylococcal and streptococcal infections. Treatment of toxic shock syndrome involves prescription of antibiotics against Streptococcus and Staphylococcus. Cephalosporin, clindamycin, penicillin, gentamicin and vancomycin may be prescribed for treatment of toxic shock syndrome.

Although at present the majority of the toxic shock market is dominated by generic antibiotics, introduction of newer therapy will add more products to the market, thus increasing market potential. Research and development activities are being directed towards the discovery of alternative treatment modes. In one approach, scientists are also trying to develop monoclonal antibodies in order to treat patients with toxic shock syndrome. Peptides can also be targeted to block the activation of T cells by the bacterial toxins. Government initiative for increased awareness for appropriate use of tampons has restricted the prevalence rate of toxic shock syndrome. However due to lower rates of literacy and under developed medical facilities in rural parts of developing countries the prevalence of toxic shock syndrome is higher.

Global Toxic Shock Market: Focus on Key Regions

The toxic shock market in North America and Europe have reached the saturation almost. Statistics published by Medscape, a U.S. healthcare website suggests that above 90% of the toxic shock syndrome cases in women are in the age group of 15 to 20 years. Although rates of menstrual toxic shock syndrome have declined since ban on hyperabsorbent tampons, incidences due to cross infections still pose a threat. India has a higher percentage of young population as compared to other countries.

