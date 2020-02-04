Transdermal and Transmucosal Drug Delivery Systems Market In-Depth Analysis & Forecast 2017-2025

Global Transdermal and Transmucosal Drug Delivery Systems Market: Snapshot

Transdermal and transmucosal drug delivery systems as alternative drug delivery routes have gained traction in clinical practices over the past few decades. The need for these systems is driven by the growing demand for controlled drug delivery to achieve a number of clinical objectives. These delivery systems have been found to be useful for improving pharmacological response of drugs and their efficacy. Marked difficulty in developing new chemical entities and the considerable time gap for their approval have persuaded various pharmaceutical companies to focus on improving the therapeutic outcomes of the already approved drugs. Alternative delivery systems are developed to achieve this objective and increase patient compliance. In recent years, transdermal drug delivery system (TDDS) has been found to be promising for developing novel drug delivery systems.

A transdermal drug delivery system also known as transdermal patches offer several advantages over common types of drug delivery systems such as topical, oral, intravenous, and intramuscular. The mechanism includes controlled delivery drugs into systemic circulation through the skin and into the bloodstream of patients at a predetermined rate and for a long duration without being affected by intra and inter patient variations. Key advantages comprise overcoming the limitation of first-pass metabolism through liver and maintaining a steady plasma level of drugs administered. The development of TDDS helps in bringing the release of intended medications at zero order rate. As a result, they are preferred for prophylactic therapies in various chronic conditions. However, the adoption of TDDS in the mainstream medication delivery seems to be crippled by several constraints. Some of the notable limitations of TDDS include the inability of the system to deliver ionic drugs and drugs cannot be delivered in a pulsatile manner. Further feasibility studies spanning multiple disciplines are needed to demonstrate the efficacy and viability of transdermal and transmucosal drug delivery systems, including patient comfort and economy of these systems.

Global Transdermal and Transmucosal Drug Delivery Systems Market: Brief Overview

Transdermal drug delivery systems (TDDS) generally known as patches, are the systems use intact skin, as a mean of administering drug into the circulation system of the body. A transdermal patch is a free separate dose form which when applied on the skin, transports the medication at a precise and organized rate. The first transdermal system was approved by the FDA in 1979 for the treatment of vomiting and nausea. There are several benefits associated with transdermal and transmucosal drug delivery systems such as they evade first pass effect, decrease multiple dosage, avoid chemically unfriendly GI environment, improve patient compliance, permit use of drugs with short shelf life, provide a controlled release of very potent drugs and drug input can be easily interrupted when toxicity occurs.

This industry research report is a brief review of the growth trail in terms of current, historical, and future scenarios of the global transdermal and transmucosal drug delivery systems market. It offers an evaluation of the aspects that are expected to influence the development of the market and the primary trends have also been specified in the research study. The research study also offers a broad lookout on the vendor landscape of the market through Porter’s five forces analysis. The research publication provides references of mergers and acquisitions, the research and development activities, specifics on licensing and collaborations. The report probes into the strategies related to marketing, shares, and product portfolio of the key participants in the global transdermal and transmucosal drug delivery systems market.

Global Transdermal and Transmucosal Drug Delivery Systems Market: Emerging Trends

The transdermal and transmucosal drug delivery systems market is exhibiting a commendable growth owing to the high incidence rate of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. Moreover, ghoulish lifestyle practices, extreme alcohol consumption, and the consumption of drugs such as amphetamines and cocaine among people are the chief factors triggering heart disease, further augmenting the growth of transdermal and transmucosal drug delivery systems market. However, an upsurge in overall healthcare expenditure, severe regulatory policies, and high costs of clinical trials are some of the factors are likely to impede the growth of TDDS system. Presently, transdermal and transmucosal drug delivery systems market is an extremely fragmented and reputed market owing to the participation of many recognized as well as emerging players in the industry.

Global Transdermal and Transmucosal Drug Delivery Systems Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, North America is the leading market for transdermal and transmucosal drug delivery systems owing to the high incidence rate of cardiac diseases along with the increasing base of brain disorder patients. A sizeable number of such patients are expected to drive the market growth for transdermal and transmucosal drug delivery systems. However, other regions such as South East Asia, Middle East and Latin America are also projected to be the prospective markets in the future for vendors.

Global Transdermal and Transmucosal Drug Delivery Systems Market: Vendor Landscape

Some of key participants in the market are Medipatch, Inc., Aveva Drug Delivery Systems, 3M Pharmaceuticals, DURECT Corporation, ALZA Corporation, and TEVA Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

