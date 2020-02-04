Ultrasonic Metal Welding Market: By Type, Application, Geographic Segmentation, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast 2018-2025

Global Ultrasonic Metal Welding Market valued approximately USD 182.89 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.94% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Ultrasonic Metal Welding Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Ultrasonic metal welding is an industrial technique where high-frequency ultrasonic vibrations are applied to work pieces, held together under pressure to create a solid-state weld. The process is significantly used in aerospace, power, automotive, food and beverage packaging sectors. Increased used of lithium-ion batteries, Favorable government support and growing application in numerous sector are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. Moreover, government policies encouraging use of fuel cells the factors which likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market over the upcoming years. However, operational issues related to ultrasound metal welding and emergence of alternatives such as laser welding equipment are the factors that limiting the market growth of Ultrasonic Metal Welding during the forecast period. The regional analysis of Global Ultrasonic Metal Welding Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

• EMERSON

• TELSONIC

• SCHUNK

• SONICS

• VETRON

• Forward Sonic Tech

• Shallwin

• MECASONIC

• Chuxin

• Sonobond

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Spot Ultrasonic Metal Welder

 Wire Splicing Ultrasonic Metal Welder

 Seam Ultrasonic Metal Welder

 Tube Sealer Ultrasonic Metal Welder

 Others

By Application:

 Electronics

 Aerospace & Automotive

 Lifesciences & Medical

 Powder

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Ultrasonic Metal Welding Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors