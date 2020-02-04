VIDEO CONFERENCING MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report studies the global Video Conferencing market status and forecast, categorizes the global Video Conferencing market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and other regions.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Cisco Systems
Polycom
Huawei Technologies
Adobe Systems Incorporated
Arkadin Cloud Communications
JOYCE CR,
Logitech International
Microsoft Corporation
Orange Business Services
Vidyo
West Unified Communications Services
ZTE Corporation.
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
Other Regions
The regional scope of the study is as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Hardware
Software
Services
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Corporate Enterprise
Healthcare
Government
Education
Others
