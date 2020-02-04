Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market: Industry Analysis, Scope, Size, Share, Competitive Landscpae, Segmentation by Types, Application, Technology, Geographical, Products, Global Limitations, Challenges, Emerging Trends, Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018-2025

Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market to reach USD 69.2 billion by 2025.

Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market valued approximately USD 18.1 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.26% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. A Virtual Private Network is a connection method used to add security and privacy to private and public networks, like Wi-Fi Hotspots and the Internet. Virtual Private Networks are most often used by corporations to protect sensitive data. However, using a personal VPN is increasingly becoming more popular as more interactions that were previously face-to-face transition to the Internet. High technological adoptions, falling prices & improving internet speeds and rising demand for secured private connections are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. Moreover, increasing internet penetration is the factors which likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market over the upcoming years. Virtual Private Network (VPN) offer various benefits such as it enhances productivity of the organization, it minimizes the cyber-attacks and data breaches, it helps in providing better customer support and many more. These benefits are also resulting in increasing demand of Virtual Private Network (VPN) across the world. However, high deployment cost and limited technical knowledge are the factors that limiting the market growth of Virtual Private Network (VPN) during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising penetration of virtual private networks and increasing rate of cyber-crime in the region. Further, Europe is also estimated to grow at higher rate in the global Web Conferencing Software market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit moderate growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising emphasis on expansion of internet infrastructure in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Microsoft

• Cisco

• Google

• Oracle

• Contemporary Controls Systems

• Cohesive Networks

• NCP Engineering

• Huawei Technologies

• Robustel

• Vertela

• Singapore Telecommunications

• Golden Frog

• Cyberghost

• Net Gear Inc.

• PureVPN

• NordVPN

• Safer Social Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Hosted

 IP

 Multiprotocol Label Switching

 Cloud

By Product:

 Routers

 Switches

 Firewalls

 Others

By End-User:

 Government

 Telecommunication

 Manufacturing

 Healthcare

 BFSI

 Utilities

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors