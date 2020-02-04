Wearable Technology Market – Emerging and New Technology Strikes Demands For Growth

Thein Europe comprises a number of cutting-edge wearable gadgets, namely Jawbone UP, Nike’s Fuel and wrist band, among others. This market is poised to experience a number of shifts with the rise in demand for products such as Sony’s wrist watch, Google’s smart glass, etc.

Drivers:

Wearable technologies are experiencing an increase in adoption due to convenience while using and its flexibility. The factors such as real-time data monitoring, fitness tracking, and operational efficiency are boosting its usage for numerous purposes. Additionally, some of the advancements in software and hardware components are supporting their usage in healthcare and defense sector. This increasing adoption is fuelling the growth of the wearables technology market.

Wearables have applications in numerous industries such as defense, lifestyle, consumer applications, enterprise, fitness and sports, and industrial. In addition, electronic wearable medical devices offer benefits to find a solution to observe numerous health parameters including blood sugar, glucose, numerous chronic diseases diabetes, and heart diseases. Increasing knowledge of the benefits of the wearables for these sectors is propelling the growth of the wearable technology market.

High Cost of Devices, Security Concerns to Restrain Growth

Despite these growth prospects, the factors such as low battery life, the high cost of devices, and security concerns are hampering the growth of the wearable technology market. In addition, being an emerging and new technology, confusion in usability of the technology is limiting growth of the wearable technology market. Nevertheless, usage of wearables forms the healthcare and fitness application are augmenting adoption of wearables which is creating lucrative opportunities in coming years for growth of the wearables technology market.

Along with these sectors, increasing popularity of wearables across numerous sectors such as telemedicine, label reader infotainment, advertising, surgery, project planning, cycling and running (navigation), accessing patient records, and remote patient monitoring is supporting growth of the wearable technology market.

European wearable technology market has been segmented as:

By Applications:

Fitness and Wellness

Infotainment

Healthcare and Medical

Industrial and Military

By Products:

Smart clothing and smart sport glasses

Activity monitors

Sleep sensors

Smart watches

Heads-Up displays

Smart glasses

Continuous glucose monitor

Drug delivery

Monitors

Wearable patches

Hand worn terminals

Augmented reality headsets

