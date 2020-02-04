Well Testing Services Market By Segmentation: Based On Product, Application And Region 2019-2025

The global Well Testing Services market is driven by the various trends, a detail analysis of which is included in the report. Factors impacting the market’s growth across various segments is analyzed and reviewed. The data is obtained from various trusted sources and is analyzed using the industry-leading analytical tools. Data regarding the leading segments of the market, historical figures, and key players are also included in the report. The data compiled in the report comes from various research methods gain information about the trends driving the market, the hierarchy of the key players in the market.

Well test (oil and gas) In the petroleum industry, a well test is the execution of a set of planned data acquisition activities to broaden the knowledge and understanding of hydrocarbons properties and characteristics of the underground reservoir where hydrocarbons are trapped.

Currently, real timetesting servicesdominate thewell testing services market. The downholetesting servicesoccupy the second largestmarketshare due to cost effectiveness of theservices.

In 2018, the global Well Testing Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Well Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Well Testing Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Schlumberger(US)

Weatherford International(US)

Halliburton(US)

Rockwater Energy Solutions(US)

Tetra Technologies(US)

FMC Technologies(US)

Helix Energy Solutions Group(US)

Greene’s Energy Group(US)

Mineral Technologies(Australia)

AGR Group(Norway)

Expro Group(UK)

MB Petroleum Services(Oman)

All-State Well Testing Service(US)

Jaguar Energy(US)

Striclan(US)

PTS Technologies(US)

SGS(Switzerland)

Oil States(US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Down-Hole Testing

Real Time Well Testing

Reservoir Sampling & Analysis

Surface Well Testing

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Onshore

Offshore

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Well Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Well Testing Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

