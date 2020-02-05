3D Metrology Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2028

3D Metrology Market – Introduction

With the increasing demand for quality control, virtual simulations, and reverse engineering in the manufacturing industry, there has been a significant rise in the demand for ‘state-of-the-art’ 3D metrology equipment in industries such as aerospace, defense, automotive, construction, power, electronics, etc. Owing to the surging demand of these equipment, sales of 3D metrology surpassed a value of US$ 9 Bn in 2018 and are anticipated to grow incessantly.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=5097

Increase in the research and development spending by key players with aforethought to diversify their portfolio and sustain their position in the 3D metrology market is expected to deliver promising growth opportunities to the market. However, hefty costs for the installation of 3D metrology facilities, coupled with lack of competency to operate 3D metrology equipment could cause a hesitance for the adoption of these devices among the end-users, which could impede the growth of the 3D metrology market.

3D Metrology Market – Novel Developments

Some of the significant players operating in the 3D metrology market comprise of Mitutoyo Corporation, Zygo Corporation, WENZEL Präzision GmbH, Keyence Corporation, Renishaw plc, Carl Zeiss AG, 3D Digital Corporation, Creaform Inc., Perceptron Inc., Nikon Metrology, GOM GmbH, Hexagon AB, FARO Technologies, Applied Materials, 3D System Corp, Automated Precision, GoM, Jenoptik, KLA-Tencor, Bruker Corporation, Olympus Corporation, AMETEK, and Cyber Optics.

In March 2018, Mitutoyo America Corporation, announced the launch of MCOSMOS V4.2 with an aforethought to integrate a number of consumer applications. The product offers a large number of extended functionalities like the measurement of the intersection of cone and cylinder and provides applications such as GEAR measurement, reverse engineering, airfoil analysis, and CAD integration with metrology.

In March 2017, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence announced the launch of camera-based measuring equipment – AICON MoveInspect XR8, to gauge the shop-floor measurements with utmost precision. The product is a stable, portable camera with two high resolution 8 pixels cameras, which have invisible flashes. Such a handheld camera makes an ideal probing device for obtaining the 3D coordinates of solid objects at any point in time.

In June 2017, Hexagon launched an Intergraph Smart Digital Asset Collaboration Module to serve the industrial facilities. Such an advanced facility will help the consumers enhance their efficiencies and result in saving significantly over the project and handover costs. The product is said to amplify the profit margins by reducing the cycle times and risks, thereby enhancing the overall project quality.

In September 2017, FARO® announced the launch of an innovative Visual Inspect™ that is competent of large, complex 3D CAD data to be transmitted to an iPAD and then leverage the same for mobile visualization and differentiation to the practical conditions. It underpins the option of intuitive mobile viewing by reducing the complexity of 3D data.

3D Metrology Market – Dynamics

Automotive Applications to Generate Demand for 3D Metrology

With the innovation fueled in the automotive space, 3D metrology has been finding extensive applications for the inspection, measurement, and to conduct a quality check of numerous components. With the recognized limitations and drawbacks of customary strain gauges, high utilization of optical measurement systems and CMMs is witnessed in the automotive applications, which has fueled the growth of the 3D metrology market. Additionally, futuristic vehicles like electric vehicles and driverless cars are some of the emerging areas, where 3D metrology will find a huge scope, thereby, holding promising growth prospects for the 3D metrology market in the forthcoming years.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=5097

Industry 4.0 to Hold Lucrative Growth Opportunities for the 3D Metrology Market

Advent of industry 4.0 has unlocked avenues for the automation of processes and seamless data exchange, especially in the manufacturing technologies. As a result, 3D metrology has been finding

an impressive adoption rate in industries such as aerospace, defense, automotive, construction, architecture, electronics, medical, and power. With the incessantly growing market for CMM in the manufacturing industry, there has been a substantial increase in the sales of 3D metrology equipment for obtaining precise measurements, which is anticipated to keep the demand for the 3D metrology equipment surging even in the upcoming years.

Asia Pacific to Remain a Leading 3D Metrology Market

The 3D metrology market continues to grow at an accelerated pace in the Asia Pacific region, on the back of economic vigor boasted by China and Japan. Large demand for the equipment prevails from the electronics and automotive industry to conduct quality inspections during the production process. Since Asia Pacific enjoys its status as a significant automotive market with the presence of a large number of manufacturing plants, demand for 3D metrology is expected to grow consistently in the region.

3D Metrology Market – Segmentation

The 3D metrology market can be bifurcated on the basis of:

Offering

Product

Application

End-user Industry

Geography

3D Metrology Market Segmentation – By Offering

Depending on the offering, the 3D metrology market can be segmented into:

Hardware

Software

Services

After-sales Services

Software As A Service

Storage As A Service

Measurement Service

3D Metrology Market Segmentation – By Product

Coordinate Measuring Machine

Bridge CMM

Gantry CMM

Horizontal Arm CMM

Cantilever CMM

Articulated Arm CMM

Optical Digitizer and Scanner

3D Laser Scanner

Structured Light Scanner

Laser Tracker

Video Measuring System

Vision System

Measuring Microscope

Optical Comparator

Multisensor Measuring System

Automated Optical Inspection

Form Measurement

3D Metrology Market Segmentation – Application

Based on the application, the 3D metrology market can be classified into:

Quality Control and Inspection

Reverse Engineering

Virtual Simulation

Other Applications

3D Metrology Market Segmentation – End-User Industry

Depending on the end-user industry, the 3D metrology market can be segmented into: