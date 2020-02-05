Anti-icing Coatings Market Latest Advancements And Industry Outlook 2019 To 2026

Anti-icing Coatings Market report includes (8 Year Forecast 2018-2026) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Anti-icing Coatings industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Anti-icing Coatings market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Anti-icing coatings are hydrophilic coatings that are applied on surfaces exposed to cold environments to prevent the buildup of ice or snow. Ice buildup is a common issue in several countries. Aircraft, power utility, telecommunication lines, wind mills, solar panels, electric equipment, and utilities such as heat exchangers in chemical plants experience damage caused by icing. Icing or accumulation of ice caused by freezing of liquid on a surface hampers the functioning of systems. For example, icing on screens and the body of aircraft damages its aerodynamic shape to a large extent and increases the load on the aircraft. Anti-icing coatings is an efficient method to cut costs and address safety concerns associated with icing. This is estimated to be a key driver of the anti-icing coatings market during the forecast period.

Based on substrate, the global anti-icing coatings market has been segmented into metal, glass, concrete, and others. The metal segment is estimated to lead the market between 2018 and 2026. The segment is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Anti-icing coatings provide a layer of protection from the environment and reduce deposition of ice on the metal surface. The glass segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the global anti-icing coatings market can be divided into aerospace & automotive, renewable energy, power utility & telecommunication, construction, and others. The aerospace & automotive segment accounted for a leading share of the global anti-icing coatings market in 2017. The segment is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The renewable energy segment held a large share of the market in 2017. This segment is also estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to rise in the use of anti-icing coatings on rotor blades of wind turbines.

The study provides a decisive view of the global anti-icing coatings market by segmenting it in terms of substrate, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and future demand for anti-icing coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual substrate and application segments of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global anti-icing coatings market. The global market for anti-icing coatings is dominated by large-sized players. Key players operating in the market are PPG Industries Inc., DowDuPont, 3M Company, NanoSonic Inc., Aerospace and Advanced Composites GmbH, NEI Corporation, Cytonix, and NeverWet LLC. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

