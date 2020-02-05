Architectural Coatings Market 2019 – Research Analysis and Forecasted Industry with Upcoming Trends and Expectations by 2025
Architectural coatings are paints and other coatings used to coat buildings and homes. Such products are usually designated for specific purposes such as roof coatings, wall paints, or deck finishes. The coatings are typically applied with brushes, rollers or sprayers.
In terms of geography, APAC accounted for the majority of shares in the architectural coatings market during 2017. Architectural coatings market is witnessing high demand, owing to rapid urbanization in the emerging countries such as China and India.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Akzo Nobel
BASF
DuPont
Nuplex Industries
PPG Industries
The Sherwin-Williams
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Acrylic Resins-Based
Alkyd Resins-Based
Epoxy Resins-Based
Polyurethane Resins-Based
Polyester Resins-Based
Other
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
