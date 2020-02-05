Asynchronous Motor Market Latest Advancements And Industry Outlook 2019 To 2025

Asynchronous Motor Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Asynchronous Motor industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Asynchronous Motor market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment. For more info, Get Free PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1926242

Asynchronous motor, also called induction motor, is an AC electric motor in which the electric current in the rotor needed to produce torque is obtained by electromagnetic induction from the magnetic field of the stator winding. Asynchronous motor therefore does not require mechanical commutation, separate-excitation or self-excitation for all or part of the energy transferred from stator to rotor. Asynchronous motor’s rotor can be either wound type or squirrel-cage type.

Three-phase squirrel-cage asynchronous motors are widely used in industrial drives because they are rugged, reliable and economical. Single-phase asynchronous motors are used extensively for smaller loads, such as household appliances like fans.

Europe, USA and China are the main production base of asynchronous motor, key manufacturers: ABB, Emerson, GE, TECO, Regal-Beloit, Nidec, Siemens, Tatung, Hitachi, WEG, Bosch Rexroth, SEW-Eurodrive, Cummins, YASKAWA , Toshiba, VEM, NORD, Landert, ABM Greiffenberger, SPG, Brook Crompton, Sterling Electric, Wolong, XEMC, JLEM, Huali Group, Jiangte , WNM, Ydmotor, Dazhong are mostly located here. The production of asynchronous motor was 31991.5 K units in 2014, of which 83.41% is produced in Europe, USA, and China.

Asynchronous motor has been developed for decades, and now is widely used in many industries. Even in the current environment of global recession, asynchronous motor industry still maintains a strong growth, and will continue this status in the next few years.

The Asynchronous Motor market was valued at 8000 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 14600 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Asynchronous Motor.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

Emerson

GE

TECO

Regal-Beloit

Nidec

Siemens

Tatung

Hitachi

WEG

Bosch Rexroth

SEW-Eurodrive

Cummins

YASKAWA

Toshiba

VEM

NORD

Landert

ABM Greiffenberger

SPG

Brook Crompton

Sterling Electric

Wolong

XEMC

JLEM

Huali Group

Jiangte

WNM

Ydmotor

Dazhong



Asynchronous Motor Breakdown Data by Type

Single-phase asynchronous motor

Three-phase asynchronous motor



Asynchronous Motor Breakdown Data by Application

Chemical industry

Logistics industry

Engineering and manufacturing industry

Others



Asynchronous Motor Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Asynchronous Motor status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Asynchronous Motor manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.



