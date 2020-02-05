Automated Microbiology Market Analysis, Segments, Leading Player, Application & Forecast to 2024

Global Automated Microbiology Market: Overview

Automated microbiology is an advanced technique in the field of microbiology that enables the delivery of more accurate and quicker results. The advent of automation in microbiology is likely to boost productivity, reliability, and efficiency in molecular testing. The expertise of professionals that was previously engaged in repetitive tasks can now be directed in more important areas.

View Report-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/automated-microbiology-market-size.html

Based on end users, the global market for automated microbiology can be segmented into biotechnology industries and clinical laboratories. By diagnostic technologies, detection techniques, DNA sequencing, monoclonal antibodies, DNA and RNA probe technology, and immunoassays are some of the major segments. The detection techniques can be further classified into non-isotopic and radioactive methods. The DNA and RNA probe technology segment includes amplification methods and labeling techniques.

The report offers a succinct overview of the overall market landscape. The key challenges, growth drivers, recent developments, and growth opportunities in the global market for automated microbiology have been analyzed in the report. The Porter’s Five Force analysis is leveraged to assess the level of competition among the players. The market size, value chain analysis, market attractiveness, and technological advancements pertaining to the market have also been studied.

Request Brochure-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=4317

Global Automated Microbiology Market: Trends and Opportunities

The increasing demand for laboratory testing and the dearth of labor in the field of lab testing have been driving the growth of the global market for automated microbiology. The switch to liquid-based microbiology is one of the most influential technological innovations in the area of microbiology. Additionally, the rising number of patients who receive indwelling devices, which might lead to infection, has triggered the need for laboratory services. The aging workforce in laboratory testing, greater demand for high quality laboratory services, and increasing necessity of timely results will bring about the expansion of the global market for automated microbiology over the forthcoming period.

On the other hand, the hefty price tags and large footprints of these systems might hinder the growth of the market. The inadequate number of skilled professionals to handle these systems is another key restraint faced by the global market for automated microbiology. However, the emergence of new technologies such as liquid transport media, mass spectrometry, automated identification and susceptibility systems, and molecular techniques might lead to greater standardization of this technology, ensuring the market’s growth.

Request for TOC containing Tables and Figures:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=4317

New systems are increasingly being developed by leading companies to amplify their profit in the automated microbiology market. For instance, in April 2017, bioMérieux, a leading company offering in vitro diagnostics solutions, announced that it received the approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its innovative, fully automated blood culture system. With BacT/ALERT® VIRTUO™, personnel of any skill level can handle the loading of bottles on the instrument, offering reduced hands-on time and quick incubation. The new system also features superior optics, high thermal stability, and powerful proprietary algorithms.

Global Automated Microbiology Market: Regional Outlook

By geography, the global market for automated microbiology has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is likely to emerge at the fore, driven by increasing incidence of diseases and disorders leading to a greater need for laboratory tests. The U.S. and Canada are likely to represent a significant portion of the market in North America. Europe will also register steady growth. The growing geriatric population and the high disposable incomes of the people in Europe and North America have been aiding the growth of the automated microbiology market in these regions.