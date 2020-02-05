Automated Optical Inspection System Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2028

Automated Optical Inspection System Market Introduction

Automated optical inspection (AOI) is a leading technique used in manufacturing and testing electronics printed circuit boards (PCBs). An automated optical inspection system enables quick and precise inspection of electronics assemblies, particularly PCBs to ensure error-free and optimal quality products. Despite numerous advancements, modern circuits are more complicated than traditionally used boards.

The growing complexity in the modern PCBs has significantly reduced manual inspection of electronics assemblies, while paving way for the adoption automated optical inspection systems as a viable option. A root cause of such complexity is the reducing board-size that leads to numerous soldered joints and parts being fitted into a small space. Consequently, automated optical inspection systems are witnessing notable adoption, as they detect faults in the placement of such components, ensuring the quality of product is good. This growing adoption of automated optical inspection systems across diverse industries aided the market in reaching a value of roughly US$ 400 Million in 2018.

Automated Optical Inspection System Market – Notable Developments

Some of the leading players in the global automated optical inspection system market include Panasonic, Koh Young, Machine Vision Products, Camtek, Test Research, Inc., Saki, Nordson, Omron, GSI Lumonics, Vi Technology, Orbotech, Mirtec, Marantz Electronics, CyberOptics, GOEPEL Electronic, Viscom, and Daiichi Jitsugyo.

Notable developments in the competitive landscape of automated optical inspection system market include:

A leading player in automated optical inspection system market, Omron Automation Americas, and the Voelker Controls Company are entering into business partnership. This strategic collaboration will bring together both companies’ expertise in high tech sensing, robotics and other main solution categories.

Mycronic has introduced a complete SMT assembly line solution, which is specially designed for smart factory connectivity. Mycronic demonstrated the capabilities of its new MYPro Line at IPC APEX 2019. The MYPro Line includes hi-tech jet printing, 3D AOI, 3D SPI, pick-and-place, and smart storage solutions.

Mirtec has collaborated with Vectralis Engineering Automation to market its award-winning SPI and AOI systems across Mexico. The collaboration will enable Mirtech to utilize the sales and support services provided by Verticals Engineering to expand reach in Mexico.

Automated Optical Inspection System Market Dynamics

Burgeoning Adoption of Smart Gadgets Bringing Traction to Automated Optical Inspection System Market

The growing trend of small and highly sophisticated electronic gadgets has prompted the consumer electronics manufacturing firms to incorporate novel technologies into devices. Consequently, companies are incorporating new technologies, such as tiny passive components, powerful and energy-efficient ICs, and sensors. The growing consumer preference for multifunctional devices has altered the architecture of modern electronics, further making electronic devices more complex. This increased complexity of devices has triggered the penetration of high tech automated optical inspection systems in manufacturing and production processes. Furthermore, with the growing adoption of 3D inspection technology, manufacturers are increasingly utilizing automated optical inspection systems for the key role of maintaining high-quality standards with complex consumer electronic devices.

Lack of Awareness & Presence of False Call Rates Impeding Adoption of Automated Optical Inspection Systems

Lack of awareness about smart inspection machines, such as automated optical inspection systems is a leading factor limiting the growth opportunities for stakeholders. Furthermore, the growing presence of false call rates once an automated optical inspection system is deployed, is also hindering the adoption of such systems. The increased false call rates hamper the coverage of component detection area, thereby hitting the production line efficiency badly. All automated optical inspection systems include a pre-defined detection area capacity and number of call rates. However, surge in these numbers thwarts the machine performance by providing incorrect inspection data. Several companies in the automated optical inspection system market are manufacturing efficient AOI machines and incorporation technologies, including computer-aided design and manufacturing to prevent incidence of false call rates.

Selective Soldering Applications of Automated Optical Inspection System Fueling Market Growth

In the global automated optical inspection system industry, selective soldering applications are witnessing significant popularity due to numerous benefits, such as low operational costs over traditional wave soldering substitutes. As selective soldering machines provide reliable solder joint detection, soldering process optimization, and prevent component overheating, their adoption is growing. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting these techniques to inspect soldering parts on dully and partly assembled PCBs

Developing Economies Dominate the Automated Optical Inspection System Market

The electronics sector across developing economies, such as APAC has become a world-class innovation-driven destination for production, owing to the low production cost, low-cost skilled labor, business-friendly environment, and increasing penetration of electronic devices across the region. China contributes significantly to the global electronic production, and is among the leading exporters of electronic products worldwide. The burgeoning electronics sector across APAC is contributing significantly to the pace of the automated optical inspection system market in this region.

Automated Optical Inspection System Market – Segmentation

Based on product the automated optical inspection system market is segmented into:

Lighting

Imaging

Data Storage

Printer

Rework

Based on type the automated optical inspection system market is segmented into:

2D AOI Systems

3D AOI Systems

Based on technology the automated optical inspection system market is segmented into:

Inline AOI

Offline AOI

Based on application the automated optical inspection system market is segmented into:

Printing

Selective Soldering

Wave Soldering

Reflow Soldering

Automation

Based on industry the automated optical inspection system market is segmented into: