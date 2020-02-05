Automotive Electric Actuators Market Latest Advancements And Industry Outlook 2019 To 2025

Automotive Electric Actuators Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Automotive Electric Actuators industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Automotive Electric Actuators market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment. For more info, Get Free PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2103913

An actuator is a component of a machine that is responsible for moving or controlling a mechanism or system.The global production of Automotive Electric Actuators is about 82 M Unit in 2016, Europe is the largest production region in 2016, the second largest production region is North America, in short, the Automotive Electric Actuators is mainly produced in developed countries;The global consumption of Automotive Electric Actuators is about 82 M Unit in 2016; Europe is still the largest consumption region in 2016, the consumption volume is about 30 M Unit; North America is also the second largest consumption region in 2016, the consumption volume is about 23.5 M Unit, the market share is about 29%;

The average price of Automotive Electric Actuators is about 26 USD per Unit in 2016, the average gross margin is about 23.5%, the price shows down trend and the gross margin has the similar trend;

In the future, with the development of technology and improvement of economic level, and the stable demand in fuel cell industry, the Automotive Electric Actuators will have great increase range; the developing countries will be high growth rate market.

Key manufacturers in these regions are Bosch, Denso, Delphi, Magna, Continental, Valeo, Magneti Marelli, Hitachi, Hella, Mahle. Bosch is the largest player with market share of 19% followed by Denso sharing 19% of the market. In the future, more and more companies will enter the market.

The global Automotive Electric Actuators market is valued at 2350 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 5500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Electric Actuators volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Electric Actuators market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bosch

Denso

Delphi

Magna

Continental

Valeo

Magneti Marelli

Hitachi

Hella

Mahle

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan



Segment by Type

Throttle Actuator

Fuel Injection Actuator

Brake Actuator

Body

Others

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Automotive Electric Actuators

Table Global Automotive Electric Actuators Production (K Units) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

Figure Global Automotive Electric Actuators Production Market Share by Types in 2018

Figure Throttle Actuator Product Picture

Table Throttle Actuator Major Manufacturers

Figure Fuel Injection Actuator Product Picture

Table Fuel Injection Actuator Major Manufacturers

Figure Brake Actuator Product Picture

Table Brake Actuator Major Manufacturers

Figure Body Product Picture



