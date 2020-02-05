Blood Brain Barrier Technologies Market Segmentation, Opportunities, Trends & Future Scope to 2020

Blood-brain barrier is the lining of endothelial cells covering the capillaries of the brain. Some of the functions of these blood-brain barriers are as follows:

Protecting brain health by preventing pathogens (most common infectious bacteria and viruses and other pathogens) from entering the brain

Excluding and metabolizing neurotoxic compounds (drugs, antibodies and plasma proteins) and neurotransmitters from brain and blood

Safeguarding neurons’ ion balances

Some of the major approaches in solving the blood-brain barrier (BBB) problems are lipidation, craniotomy-based drug delivery, BBB disruption, and cationic import peptides. On the basis of application, the global blood-brain barrier technologies market has been segmented into major diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, meningitis, Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis and encephalitis.

Rising global prevalence of Parkinson’s disease, meningitis, brain abscess, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, encephalitis, Alzheimer’s disease and rapidly aging world’s population are some of the major drivers for the blood-brain barrier technologies market. According to the European Parkinson’s Disease Association, globally over 6.3 million people are living with Parkinson’s. Parkinson’s disease usually occurs at age of over 60 years. Sources from Parkinson’s Disease Foundation reveals that over 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease every year. Statistics released by the U.S. Alzheimer\’s Association indicate that Alzheimer\’s disease affects more than 5 million people at a time, leading to 500,000 deaths in a year.

On account of such high prevalence of blood-brain barrier related diseases, the global market for blood-brain barrier technologies market has been anticipated grow substantially during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020. Blood-brain barriers create CNS drug delivery problems and therefore, manufacturers are making rigorous investments in research and development to invent new drugs and drug delivery systems to amend CNS drug delivery problems. This holds the potential to open up new avenues for the market in terms of future growth opportunities. As most brain related diseases are more likely to affect elderly population, worldwide increasing elderly population is likely to play a key role in driving the market growth for blood-brain barrier technologies.

In terms of geography, the global blood-brain barrier technologies market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The North American BBB technologies market held the majority of the market share in 2013; however its market share is expected to reduce significantly through 2020 owing to the rapid economic developments in the Asian-Pacific region and some European Eastern countries.

In Asia-Pacific, India and China have been anticipated to witness rapid growth owing to continuously improving economy and healthcare infrastructure. The European BBB technologies market will exhibit relatively moderate CAGR from 2014 to 2020 and will maintain its second position in terms of market share throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to show fastest growth during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020. In Rest of the World region, Middle East, Africa and Latin America are the major markets that are expected to show substantial growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key players of the blood-brain barrier technologies market include Allon Therapeutics, Inc., AngioChem Inc., Genzyme, CeNeRx BioPharma, Inc, Bioasis Technologies Inc., Ablynx NV, Capsulution Pharma AG, International Brain Barriers Society (IBBS), Cephalon Inc, Cognition Pharmaceuticals LLC, Cytos Biotechnology AG, Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma (DSP) Co, Ltd. Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cellial Technologies, Envivo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., InSightec, Ltd., H Lundbeck A/S, Adenios, Inc., ArmaGen Technologies, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, BrainCells Inc, In Cerebro, Diamedica Inc., Geron Corporation, Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, and Cypress Biosciences Inc.

