Brown Sugar Market Growth 2019-2024 Sudzucker, Tate & Lyle, Imperial Sugar, Nordic Sugar A/S, C&H Sugar, American Crystal Sugar, Cargill, Domino Sugar, Taikoo

Sugar is just sucrose (C12H22O11), a molecule which occurs naturally in a variety of plants. Brown sugar is a colored refined sugar obtained when controlled amount of molasses are added to the white sugar. The intensity of the color of brown sugar is proportional to the amount of molasses added. Brown sugar has a distinctive taste and flavor due to the presence of minerals which also make it nutritionally superior to white sugar. This property of the brown sugar resulted in the formation of an alternative sugar market for health cautious population. The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as bakery, beverages, preservations, confectionery, ice cream & dairy, non-food applications and so on.The brown sugar market is forecasted to grow in upcoming years due to its market drivers like cost, competitive product segment and easy to manufacture. The huge shift of food and beverage industry towards natural and organic food and ingredient production makes a strong growth base for the brown sugar market.

The market for Brown Sugar is highly fragmented with lots of players. The key players are Sudzucker, Tate & Lyle, Imperial Sugar, Nordic Sugar A/S, C&H Sugar, American Crystal Sugar, Cargill, Domino Sugar, Taikoo, Wholesome Sweeteners, Ganzhiyuan, Lotus Health Group, etc.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

A critical factor for growth in Asia region is availability of raw materials at lower prices coupled with the presence of large number of suppliers and producers. China is anticipated to lead growth of the Asia Pacific market over the next six years.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Brown Sugar market will register a 10.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 29500 million by 2024, from US$ 18300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Brown Sugar business, shared in Chapter 3. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Brown Sugar market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Brown Sugar value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Light Brown Sugar

Dark Brown Sugar

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Bakery

Beverages

Confectionery

Ice Cream and Dairy

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sudzucker

Tate & Lyle

Imperial Sugar

Nordic Sugar A/S

C&H Sugar

American Crystal Sugar

Cargill

Domino Sugar

Taikoo

Wholesome Sweeteners

Ganzhiyuan

Lotus Health Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Brown Sugar consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Brown Sugar market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Brown Sugar manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Brown Sugar with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Brown Sugar submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.