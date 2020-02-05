Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Industry Size study, By Players, Trends, Forecast and Current Growth Analysis 2019 – 2024

Building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) are photovoltaic materials that are used to replace conventional building materials in parts of the building envelope such as the roof, skylights, or facades. They are increasingly being incorporated into the construction of new buildings as a principal or ancillary source of electrical power, although existing buildings may be retrofitted with similar technology. The advantage of integrated photovoltaics over more common non-integrated systems is that the initial cost can be offset by reducing the amount spent on building materials and labor that would normally be used to construct the part of the building that the BIPV modules replace. These advantages make BIPV one of the fastest growing segments of the photovoltaic industry. First, as for the building integrated photovoltaics industry, the industry structure is relatively dispersion.

The top 5 manufacturers occupied 33.65% of market share in 2015. The top 3 manufacturers are First Solar, Sharp and Yingli Solar which occupied close to 22.08% market share in 2015. The First Solar, which has 7.81% market share in 2015, is the leader in the building integrated photovoltaics industry. The manufacturers following First Solar are Sharp and Yingli Solar which respectively has 7.28% and 7.00% market share in 2015. Second, the global production of building integrated photovoltaics is 2218.2 MW in 2011 and 4426.1 MW in 2015, with the average growth rate of 18.30%. And the global building integrated photovoltaics develop steadily. In 2021, the global production of building integrated photovoltaics is 10700.6 MW at the average growth rate of 15.83%.

Third, Europe is the largest production region for building integrated photovoltaics with production market share about 34.09%. North America occupied about 23.35% production share in 2015.

Fourth, with the rapid develop of China PV market production growth rate of building integrated photovoltaics is high. The production of building integrated photovoltaics rises up from 271.5 MW in 2011 to 645.2 MW in 2015 with the average growth rate at 23.22%.

Finally, we believe building integrated photovoltaics industry have few connection with the upstream raw materials. With the development of PV industry we tend to believe the future of building integrated photovoltaics will be optimism.According to this study, over the next five years the Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market will register a 15.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 14200 million by 2024, from US$ 5950 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Single Crystal Silicon

Polycrystalline Silicon

Thin Film

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential

Commercial

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

First Solar

Sharp

Yingli Solar

Solar Frontier

SunPower

Solarcentury

Hanwha Solar

REC Group

Panasonic

Kyocera

Canadian Solar

Suntech

Trina Solar

Meyer Burger

AGC Solar

Harsha Abakus Solar

Sapa Group

Wurth Solar

Chengdu Xushuang

Changzhou NESL

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.