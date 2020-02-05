Chemical Tankers Market – Global Industry Key Manufacturers, Suppliers and Forecast 2019

This report studies the Chemical Tanker market, a chemical tanker is a type of tanker ship designed to transport chemicals in bulk. Chemical tankers market includes revenues earned through shipping of chemicals and related products.

Based on application, the chemical tankers market has been classified into organic chemicals, inorganic chemicals, and vegetable oils & fats. Organic chemicals dominated the market with market share of 51.37% in 2018. The vegetable oils & fats segment of the chemical tankers market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of both, value and volume during the forecast period.

Request Free Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2167099

The global Chemical Tankers market is valued at 7930 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 9080 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Chemical Tankers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chemical Tankers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Stolt-Nielsen

Odfjell

Sinochem

MOL Chemical Tankers

Hansa Tankers

Iino Kaiun Kaisha

MTMM

Team Tankers

Ultratank

Bahri

WOMAR

Chembulk

Ace-Quantum

Navig8

Koyo Kaiun

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Inland Chemical Tankers (1,000-4,999 DWT)

Coastal Chemical Tankers (5,000-9,999 DWT)

Deep-Sea Chemical Tankers (10,000-50,000 DWT)

Contact For Any Query or to Get Customized Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2167099

Segment by Application

Organic Chemicals

Inorganic Chemicals

Vegetable Oils & Fats

Others

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/