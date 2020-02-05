Cloud Field Service Management 2019 Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Share & Segment Forecast to 2025

Cloud Field Service Management Market 2019

Technological improvements are providing opportunities to enhance productivity and improve customer experiences by managing inventories and other field related operations. Field service management (FSM) solutions make efficient use of a company’s historical data and offer the necessary trends and patterns to improve customer services. FSM services extend superior customer services into the field and provide operational efficiency even in complex organizations. Cloud-based field service management solutions provide timely updates and have reporting features that allow field service officials to work efficiently. Increased adoption of cloud and SaaS in FSM is contributing significantly to the growth of the cloud field service management market. In addition, demand for highly automated solutions are creating opportunities for the growth of cloud field service management. Various business organizations are determining the value that FSM software can bring to the organization for its employees, shareholders, and customers. Cloud based FSM ensures all the information is processed seamlessly and increases the efficiency of businesses by improving collaborations.

In 2018, the global Cloud Field Service Management market size was 910 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3070 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 16.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Field Service Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Field Service Management development in United States, Europe and China.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4072445-global-cloud-field-service-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The key players covered in this study

Industrial and Financial Systems AB

Servicenow, Inc.

Salesforce.Com, Inc.

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Servicepower Technologies PLC

Clicksoftware Technologies Ltd.

Servicemax, Inc.

Acumatica, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Astea International Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4072445-global-cloud-field-service-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud Field Service Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Public Cloud

1.4.3 Private Cloud

1.4.4 Hybrid Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud Field Service Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Large Enterprises

1.5.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud Field Service Management Market Size

2.2 Cloud Field Service Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cloud Field Service Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Cloud Field Service Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cloud Field Service Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cloud Field Service Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Cloud Field Service Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Cloud Field Service Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Cloud Field Service Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cloud Field Service Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Field Service Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Industrial and Financial Systems AB

12.1.1 Industrial and Financial Systems AB Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cloud Field Service Management Introduction

12.1.4 Industrial and Financial Systems AB Revenue in Cloud Field Service Management Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Industrial and Financial Systems AB Recent Development

12.2 Servicenow, Inc.

12.2.1 Servicenow, Inc. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cloud Field Service Management Introduction

12.2.4 Servicenow, Inc. Revenue in Cloud Field Service Management Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Servicenow, Inc. Recent Development

12.3 Salesforce.Com, Inc.

12.3.1 Salesforce.Com, Inc. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cloud Field Service Management Introduction

12.3.4 Salesforce.Com, Inc. Revenue in Cloud Field Service Management Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Salesforce.Com, Inc. Recent Development

12.4 SAP SE

12.4.1 SAP SE Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cloud Field Service Management Introduction

12.4.4 SAP SE Revenue in Cloud Field Service Management Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 SAP SE Recent Development

12.5 Oracle Corporation

12.5.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cloud Field Service Management Introduction

12.5.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Cloud Field Service Management Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

12.6 International Business Machines Corporation

12.6.1 International Business Machines Corporation Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cloud Field Service Management Introduction

12.6.4 International Business Machines Corporation Revenue in Cloud Field Service Management Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 International Business Machines Corporation Recent Development

12.7 Servicepower Technologies PLC

12.7.1 Servicepower Technologies PLC Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cloud Field Service Management Introduction

12.7.4 Servicepower Technologies PLC Revenue in Cloud Field Service Management Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Servicepower Technologies PLC Recent Development

Continued…..

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)