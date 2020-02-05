Cold Forging Machines Market – Global Industry Key Trends, Size, Growth, Shares And Forecast Research Report 2019

Forging and tooling machines are an integral part of manufacturing industry to develop innovative approaches for new tool and tooling system. Automotive industry is a positive influence on the expansion of forging industry across the globe. Every year automotive industry consumes over 60% of forged metals which are produced across the world. Cold forging method is mainly preferred for soft metals such as aluminum. Features such as reliability, high strength, and economic feasibility are increasing the importance of the use of cold forged parts supporting the demand for cold forging machines market across the globe. High quality surface finish and dimensional accuracy of metals can be obtained with cold method thus propelling the growth for global cold forging machines market.

Cold forging machines provides high accuracy and helps in obtaining simple shapes with high volume. Cold forging machines helps in achieving the maximum utilization of raw material by volume. Cold forged component with lightweight shows excellent mechanical properties. Light weight design of material also helps in reducing material usage, cost and energy utilization required for manufacturing process.

However, iron and steel are always hot forged and helps in preventing the machine operation on material. Hot forging is more economical for iron and steel than cold forging. Also, less ductile property of cold forged metals makes it inappropriate to meet specific customized configuration and heat treatments is necessary for cold forged metals to eliminate cracks. This is likely to impact the adoption for cold forging machines in the near future.

The global Cold Forging Machines market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cold Forging Machines volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cold Forging Machines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

National Machinery

Sacma

Nedschroef Herentals

Hatebura

Ningbo Sijin Machinery

Zhejiang Dongrui Machinery Industrial

Wuxi Zhengyao Machinery

ZHEJIANG YESWIN MACHINERY

Hyodong Machine

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

2-Die Station

3-Die Station

4-Die Station

5-Die Station

6-Die Station

Segment by Application

Fastener

Shaped Pieces

