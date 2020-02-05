Computer Engineering Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Computer Engineering is a discipline that integrates several fields of computer science and electronics engineering required to develop computer hardware and software.
Engineers usually have training in electronic engineering (or electrical engineering), software design, and hardware-software integration instead of only software engineering or electronic engineering. Computer engineers are involved in many hardware and software aspects of computing, from the design of individual microcontrollers, microprocessors, personal computers, and supercomputers, to circuit design. This field of engineering not only focuses on how computer systems themselves work, but also how they integrate into the larger picture.[
In 2018, the global Computer Engineering market size was 1890000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2792400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Computer Engineering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Computer Engineering development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Advantest Corporation
Advint (Advanced Integration)
Ansys
ARM Holdings
Astronics Corporation
Autodesk
Averna Technologies
Cadence Design Systems
Cavium
Cobham
Cypressmiconductor Corporation
Dassault Systemes
Future Technology Devices International (FTDI Chip)
Infineon Technologies
Intel Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Personal Computer
Supercomputers
Mobile Computer Hardware
Server Computer Hardware
Built-in Computer
Microelectronic Components
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Commnication System
Industrial
Medicine
Consumer Computer Equipmet
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Computer Engineering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Computer Engineering development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
