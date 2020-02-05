Construction Bid Software 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

Construction Bid Software Market 2019

A construction bid is the process of providing a potential customer with a proposal to build or manage the building of a structure. It’s also the method through which subcontractors pitch their services to general contractors.

In 2018, the global Construction Bid Software Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Construction Bid Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Construction Bid Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

iSqFt Holdings

Chetu

Sage Software

Pantera Global Technology

Tenderfield

Construction Software Technologies

Bid Planroom

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Construction Company

General Contractors

Construction Managers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Construction Bid Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Construction Bid Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Construction Bid Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-premise

1.4.3 Cloud-based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Construction Bid Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Construction Company

1.5.3 General Contractors

1.5.4 Construction Managers

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Construction Bid Software Market Size

2.2 Construction Bid Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Construction Bid Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Construction Bid Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Construction Bid Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Construction Bid Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Construction Bid Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Construction Bid Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Construction Bid Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Construction Bid Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Construction Bid Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 iSqFt Holdings

12.1.1 iSqFt Holdings Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Construction Bid Software Introduction

12.1.4 iSqFt Holdings Revenue in Construction Bid Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 iSqFt Holdings Recent Development

12.2 Chetu

12.2.1 Chetu Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Construction Bid Software Introduction

12.2.4 Chetu Revenue in Construction Bid Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Chetu Recent Development

12.3 Sage Software

12.3.1 Sage Software Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Construction Bid Software Introduction

12.3.4 Sage Software Revenue in Construction Bid Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Sage Software Recent Development

12.4 Pantera Global Technology

12.4.1 Pantera Global Technology Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Construction Bid Software Introduction

12.4.4 Pantera Global Technology Revenue in Construction Bid Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Pantera Global Technology Recent Development

12.5 Tenderfield

12.5.1 Tenderfield Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Construction Bid Software Introduction

12.5.4 Tenderfield Revenue in Construction Bid Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Tenderfield Recent Development

12.6 Construction Software Technologies

12.6.1 Construction Software Technologies Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Construction Bid Software Introduction

12.6.4 Construction Software Technologies Revenue in Construction Bid Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Construction Software Technologies Recent Development

12.7 Bid Planroom

12.7.1 Bid Planroom Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Construction Bid Software Introduction

12.7.4 Bid Planroom Revenue in Construction Bid Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Bid Planroom Recent Development

Continued…..

