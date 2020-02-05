Construction Project Management Software Market report provides 6 Forces Forecast 2025-2019 in-depth review of the Growth Drivers, Potential Challenges, Unique Trends and Opportunities for market participants equip readers to fully comprehend the overall landscape of the Construction Project Management Software Market. The Construction Project Management Software industry report profiles major players operating (Aconex Ltd, Procore, Oracle, Viewpoint, Inc, Odoo S.A, Buildertrend, CMiC, Sage, Co-construct, Jiansoft, e-Builder, Yonyou, MyCollab, Jonas, Jinshisoft, Microsoft, Fieldwire, GLODON, RedTeam, eSUB, Other) in terms of various attributes such as Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Business Strategies and Recent Developments.

Highbrow of Construction Project Management Software Market: Construction project management involves the planning, coordination, and control over the various tasks involved in construction projects. This could include different types of construction projects, like agricultural, residential, commercial, institutional, industrial, heavy civil, and environmental.

Construction project management software is mainly used for four applications: General Contractors, Building Owners, Independent Construction Managers, Sub-Contractors. And General Contractors and Building Owners are the most application which takes up about 54.95% of the global total in 2016. Construction project management software can be classified into three types by platforms: installed-PC, installed-mobile and cloud (web, SaaS) based. The installed-PC is still the most type while installed-mobile and cloud (web, SaaS) based type is growing faster.

Aconex Ltd, Procore, Sage, Buildertrend, e-Builder, Oracle, Odoo S.A, Microsoft, GLODON and Jiansoft, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Construction project management software market. Top 10 took up about 52% of the global market in 2016. The top ten, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

Based on end users/applications, Construction Project Management Software market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

General contractors

Building owners

Independent construction managers

Sub-contractors

Based on Product Type, Construction Project Management Software market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

Installed-PC Software

Installed-Mobile Software

Cloud-based Software

