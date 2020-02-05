Construction Robots Market Analysis on Segments, Application, Region, Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2024

Construction robots, including the remote controlled demolition robots, construction 3D printing robots, bricklaying robots, and remote control rescue robots etc. These robots are mainly used in metallurgical industry, cement industry, building, tunneling, mining and earthquake disaster etc. This report studies the construction robots, including the remote controlled demolition robots, construction 3D printing robots, bricklaying robots, and remote control rescue robots etc. These robots are mainly used in metallurgical industry, cement industry, building, tunneling, mining and earthquake disaster etc.

Currently the remote controlled demolition robots are dominating the construction robots market, occupying for over 90% of market share in 2016. Brokk AB, Husqvarna, Conjet AB, TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH, Giant Hydraulic Tech, Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology and Alpine are focusing on the demolition robots market; while Cazza and Construction Robotic are focusing on the building robots.

Get Sample PDF of Construction Robots Market [email protected]

https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/MnE/QBI-LPI-MnE-158212

In future, the building robots will play an important roles, but now most of the building robots (construction 3D printing robots, bricklaying robots) have not been produced commercially, only bricklaying robot SAM100 (made by Construction Robotic) and 3D printing robot X1 and 3D printing robot X1 core (made by Cazza) can be ordered. In the next several years, Skanska AB will release 3D Concrete Printing Robot, CyBe Construction will release its Industrial 3D Concrete Printer, Apis Cor will release its construction 3D printing robot, and Fastbrick Robotics will release construction robot Hadrian X.

Europe and North America are dominating the construction robots market; in future, China and Japan will play more important roles in future, especially in China, now extremely vibrant and more players are looking for the market opportunities.

The construction robots market is driven by current entrepreneurial boom and the real requirements from the world, like construction sites in Japan are enjoying a wave of automation amid an increasing shortage of laborers. According to the Japan Federation of Construction Contractors, there will be 1.28 million fewer construction workers by fiscal 2025 compared with fiscal 2014. In 2015, some 30 percent of all construction workers were aged over 55, while those below 29 accounted for only about 10 percent, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Have Any Query? Contact our Experts [email protected]

https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/MnE/QBI-LPI-MnE-158212

According to this study, over the next five years the Construction Robots market will register a 10.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 350 million by 2024, from US$ 200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Construction Robots business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Construction Robots market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Construction Robots value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Demolition Robots

Building Robots

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Metallurgical Industry

Construction and Cement

Mining

Emergency Rescue

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Brokk AB (Sweden)

Husqvarna (Sweden)

Conjet AB (Sweden)

TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH (Germany)

Giant Hydraulic Tech (China)

Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology (China)

Alpine (US)

Cazza (US)

Construction Robotic (US)

Shimizu Construction (Japan)

Fujita Corporation (Japan)

Purchase this Construction Robots Market [email protected]

https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/MnE/QBI-LPI-MnE-158212/

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Construction Robots consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Construction Robots market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Construction Robots manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Construction Robots with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Construction Robots submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.