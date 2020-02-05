Corrosion Test Chamber Market – Global Industry Transportation, Packaging and Sales Forecast 2025

Corrosion Test Chambers are used to test a product or material in a highly corrosive environment for the purposes of evaluating the long-term effects of salt on an object and its ability to withstand the effects of corrosion.

In the last several years, global market of Corrosion Test Chamber developed steady, with an average growth rate of 5.24%. In 2016, global revenue of Corrosion Test Chamber is nearly 65.81M USD; the actual production is about 4600 Unit.

The classification of Corrosion Test Chamber includes Salt Spray Test, Cyclic Corrosion Test and Others. The proportion of Salt Spray Test in 2016 is about 55.65%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2011 to 2016.

Corrosion Test Chamber is widely used in Automotive, Electronic, Chemical Material and Other field. The most proportion of Corrosion Test Chamber is Automotive, and the market share in 2016 is 33.31%.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Corrosion Test Chamber, with a production market share nearly 25.79% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Corrosion Test Chamber, enjoying production market share nearly 23.01% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 21.99% in 2016. Following USA, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20.89%.

Market competition is not intense. Weiss Technik, PRESTO, EQUILAM, CME, AES are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The Corrosion Test Chamber market was valued at 13 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 19 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Corrosion Test Chamber.

This report presents the worldwide Corrosion Test Chamber market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Corrosion Test Chamber status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Corrosion Test Chamber manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Corrosion Test Chamber :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

