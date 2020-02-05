Coupling Agents Market Shares and Strategies of Key Players 2026

Coupling agents can be defined as compounds that offer chemical bond between two dissimilar materials, wherein usually inorganic and organic compounds exist. Plastic composites are prepared with inorganic reinforcements, wood fibers, or other fillers. These materials tend to separate from the plastic and make the composite weak if they are not compatible with the plastic. Coupling agents increase the reinforcement and provide improved e of the materials.

The coupling agents market can be segmented based on type and application. Based on type, the market can be divided into sulfur silane, vinyl silane, amino silane, and epoxy silane. Sulfur silane is anticipated to be the leading segment during the forecast period. Sulfur silane is used in plastics and composites to improve the strength of the material. This is a key factor fueling the segment. In terms of application, the coupling agents market can be segregated into rubber & plastics, fiber treatment, adhesives & sealants, and paints & coatings. Rubber & plastics accounted for the major share of the market in 2017. It is estimated to continue is dominance during the forecast period. Rise in demand for green tires in automobiles and increase in demand for coupling agents in the rubber & plastics segment are likely to boost the coupling agents market during the forecast period.

Rise in demand for high-performance materials in various end-use industries such as automotive, rubber & tire, aerospace, and defense is primarily driving the coupling agents market. Shift in focus of automotive manufacturers toward fuel efficiency and road safety is the key factor augmenting the demand for coupling agents.market. Coupling agents help reduce the rolling resistance and deliver improved traction on wet or slippery surfaces. Rise in demand for environmental friendly packaging materials may impacted adverse effects on the demand for plastic packaging. This is likely to hamper the coupling agents market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the prominent region of the coupling agents market during the forecast period. Rise in population and increase in income per capita income are majorly driving the automotive industry in the region. North America is also expected to be a key region of the global coupling agents market during the forecast period. Europe also accounts for significant share of the coupling agents market, led by the presence of well-established automotive industry. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand due to the emerging economy of Brazil, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia in these regions.

Prominent players operating in the global coupling agents market are Evonik Industries, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC, Dowdupont, Wacker Chemie AG, Gelest Inc., WD Silicone Company Limited, Jingzhou Jianghan Fine Chemical Company Limited, Nanjing Union Silicon Chemical Co. Ltd., Nanjing Shuguang Chemical Group Company Limited, and China National Bluestar (Group) Co.