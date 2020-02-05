Ferrite Magnets Market 2019 : Business Opportunities In Global Industry

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Ferrite Magnets Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The Ferrite Magnets market report focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and contact info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. From a global perspective, it also represents overall Ferrite Magnets industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

This report researches the worldwide Ferrite Magnets market size in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study also analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Ferrite Magnets are also known as Ceramic Magnets, Ceramic Ferrite Magnets, Feroba Magnets and Hard Ferrite Magnets. Ceramic Ferrite magnets are one of the most widely used permanent magnet materials in the world. Ferrite magnets are a low cost magnet material perfectly suited for higher volume production runs.

In global market, the production of ferrite magnets increases from 1406 K MT in 2011 to 1540 K MT in 2015, at a CAGR about 2.3%. In 2015, the global ferrite magnets market is led by China, capturing about 52.30% of global ferrite magnets production. Japan is the second-largest region-wise market with 13.82% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of ferrite magnets are concentrated in TDK, Magnetic, Hitachi Metals, FDK, Ferroxcube, DMEGC and JPMF. TDK is the world leader, holding 7.36 % production market share in 2015.

Asia Pacific was the largest regional market for ferrite magnets. Southeast Asia is also expected to witness fastest growth, at an estimated CAGR of 3.2% from 2011 to 2015.

China and Japan are expected to witness demand growth at an estimated CAGR of 2.0% and 2.4% from 2011 to 2015, respectively.

Global Ferrite Magnets market size will increase to 4420 Million US$ by 2025, from 4480 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of -0.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ferrite Magnets.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

TDK

Magnetic

Hitachi Metals

FDK

JFE

TOKIN

ARNORD

FEELUX

Ferroxcube

DMEGC

JPMF

Jinchuan Electronics

TDG

Sinomag

FENGHUA

ACME

Ferrite Magnets Breakdown Data by Type

Soft Ferrites Magnets

Permanent Ferrite Magnets

Others

Ferrite Magnets Breakdown Data by Application

Household Appliances & consumer Electronics

Computer & office Equipment

Automobile

Others

Ferrite Magnets Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Ferrite Magnets capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast.

Focuses on the key Ferrite Magnets manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

