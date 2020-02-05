Ferro Chrome Market Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Ferro Chrome Market Size Will Increase To 13300 Million US$ By 2025, At A CAGR Of 1.5% During The Forecast Period 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Ferro Chrome Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Ferro Chrome industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Ferro Chrome market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Ferro Chrome is an alloy of chromium and iron containing between 50% and 70% chromium. The Producer of stainless steel & tool steel are the largest consumer of ferrochrome and charge chrome. It is chromium that confers upon stainless steel its remarkable corrosion resistance.

Ferro Chrome production has relatively dispersive and technical barriers are low. The main market players are Glencore-Merafe, Eurasian Resources Group, Samancor Chrome, Hernic Ferrochrome, IFM, FACOR, Mintal Group, Tata Steel, IMFA, Shanxi Jiang County Minmetal, Jilin Ferro Alloys, Ehui Group and Outokumpuetc. The global production of Ferro Chrome increased to 12136 K MT in 2016 from 9512 K MT in 2011 with CAGR of 4.99%.

In consumption market, the China is also the largest areas of Ferro Chrome consumption with CAGR 8.03% from 2011 to 2016. In 2015, the Asia (Ex China and India) and Europe are in the second and third position and the consumption volume of Ferro Chrome reached 2368 K MT and 1944 K MT. In 2015, China occupied 54.86%, Europe occupied 16.93% and the Asia (Ex China and India) occupied 18.33%. The three regions are the main Ferro Chrome consumption regions.

Global Ferro Chrome market size will increase to 13300 Million US$ by 2025, from 11800 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ferro Chrome.

This report researches the worldwide Ferro Chrome market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Ferro Chrome breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Glencore-Merafe

Eurasian Resources Group

Samancor Chrome

Hernic Ferrochrome

IFM

FACOR

Mintal Group

Tata Steel

IMFA

Shanxi Jiang County Minmetal

Jilin Ferro Alloys

Ehui Group

Outokumpu

Ferro Chrome Breakdown Data by Type

High Carboon Type

Low Carbon Type

Ferro Chrome Breakdown Data by Application

Stainless Steel

Engineering & alloy steel

Other Steels

Ferro Chrome Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Ferro Chrome Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Ferro Chrome capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Ferro Chrome manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

