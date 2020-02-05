Fish Meal Market key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand Till 2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Fish Meal Market, Global Forecast by Species, End-User: Chicken, Pig, Aquaculture, Production, Export, Import, Countries, Value Chain Analysis” to its huge collection of research reports.

Fish Meal looks like as a brown powder, which is obtained from cooking, pressing, evaporating, drying and grinding of whole fish or by product fish. It is very essential nutrients for animal feed because it contains rich source of protein, amino acids, fatty acids and other minerals. The global fish meal market is expected to be 6.8 Thousand Tons by the end of year 2024. The major growth factors of fishmeal market are natural protein additives, rapid expansion of feed industry; extensive farming of aquaculture species likes salmon and Crustaceans. Moreover, increasing number of non-vegetarian in global perspective is also creating the huge demand for fishmeal for rapid expansion of aquaculture industry. But, increasing adoption of fish meal substitute will hinder the growth of fish meal Industry.

Fish Meal Market Insight, Peru is Largest Producer of Fish Meal

In this report, we have done in-depth analysis of fish meal market and volume analysis. We have taken historical data of volume and market from 2012 to 2017 and forecast year are 2018-2024

Segment Analysis, Aquaculture is Largest End-User

In this report, we have segmented the market and volume on the basis of (Species) source of fish meal. We have shown the volume and market of each and every species from which fish meal is manufactured. These segments are: Anchovy, Blue whiting, Sardines, Capelin, Menhaden, Norway Pout, Send eel, Sprat and Others. Again, we have categorized the market and volume on the basis of end-users; Aquaculture Market & Volume, Chicken Feed Market & Volume, Pig Feed Market & Volume and Others. Aquaculture is further fragmented into seven parts Market & Volume; Cyprinids, Eels, Crustaceans, Marine, Salmon, Tilapias and Others aquaculture species.

Renub Research report titled “Fish Meal Market, Global Forecast by Species (Anchovy, Blue whiting, Sardines, Capelin, Menhaden, Norway Pout, Send eel, Sprat) End-User: Chicken, Pig, Aquaculture (Cyprinids, Eels, Crustaceans, Marine Fish, Salmonids, Tilapias) Production, Export, Import (Countries: Peru, China, Thailand, Vietnam, United States, Chile, Japan, Denmark, India, Norway, Ecuador, Morocco, Russia, Iceland, Malaysia, Taiwan, Turkey) Value Chain Analysis” provides a complete analysis of global fish meal market.

Production Insights, Peru dominates the Fish Meal Market by producing Large Volume

In this report, we have shown complete insight of regional analysis of fishmeal. The covered countries are; Peru, China, Thailand, Vietnam, USA, Chile, Japan, Denmark, India, Norway, Ecuador, Morocco, Russia, Iceland, Malaysia and Others. Peru is dominating the market by producing large volume of fish meal.



Top Importing Countries, Norway is one of the Largest Importer of Fish Meal

In this report, we have covered top 5 biggest importing countries of fish meal. The market size is presented in the form of volume size and their corresponding market. In addition to this the report also covers complete outlook of each importing countries by explaining the major factors and growth potential and demand of fish meal.

Top Exporting Countries, Peru is the top Exporter of Fish Meal

This report explains the extensive framework of export, where you will get the complete insight of global demand and supply of fishmeal along with top exporting nation. This report also explains the major factors that makes Peru top exporter of fishmeal since long period of time.



