Flooring Sector to Bolster Ceramic Tiles Market; Global Industry Analysis 2026 – TMR

The global ceramic tiles market faces stiff competition due to the presence of several large and small scale players in the market. It is also fragmented, says Transparency Market Research (TMR). These players are resorting to strategies such as launching innovative products and introducing competitive prices to establish their place in the global ceramic tiles market. The leading players in the market include Kajaria Ceramics, Ras Al Khaimah Ceramics, Grupo Lamosa, Johnson Tiles, and Gruppo Concorde S.p.A.

Rising demand for flooring in commercial buildings, residential apartments, airports, bus stations, and railways stations are expected to drive the global ceramic market towards healthy expansion. The global ceramic tiles market is expected to grow at an impressive rate 9.7% CAGR during the forecast period – 2018 to 2026. The global ceramic market stood at US$ 81.50 bn in 2017, and is expected to reach up to US$185.71bn by the end of 2026.

Request A Sample @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1688

In terms of region, the global ceramic tiles market is expected to be dominated by the Asia Pacific region. The growth in this region can be attributed to rising number of construction projects, low production cost, and rising disposable income. China is supposed to lead the market here. The global ceramic tiles market is segmented into residential replacement, new residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. However, residential replacement segment is likely to dominate the global ceramic market due to rising number residential renovation activities. Thus, the global ceramic tiles market is projected to grow at a staggering rate.