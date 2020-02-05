Food Coating Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Summary:

Introduction

Food coating is an immediate application of ingredients in a specific pattern that contributes to the taste, textural, and other sensory aspects of processed food products. Coating plays an important role in the texture and taste of the food product. Food coating adds value to the product along with enhancing taste and easy of future processing of the product. Increase in demand from various application Industries such as confectionery, bakery, fried foods, and ready-to-eat foods is driving the growth of the food coating market across the world.

Global Food Coating Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach a market value of USD XXXX million by 2025.

Market Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by factors such as rising demand for meat, seafood, poultry, bakery products, snacks, and confectionery products, growing demand for processed and convenience food, and increased focus on production efficiency, processing time, and quality of food products. For instance, the US fresh food consumption increased by around 1% in 2017 reaching a volume of 75,078.8 Kilotons.

However, rising costs of production due to fluctuating ingredient prices and customer inclination towards fresh food might hamper the market growth. Moreover, growing investment opportunities in the development of new food coating technology would provide lucrative opportunities for global food coatings market.

Market Segmentation

Global food coatings market is segmented by type, by application, by equipment type, by form, and by mode of operation. By type, the market is bifurcated into Batter and Flours. By application, the market is further divided into Bakery and Snacks. By equipment type, the global food coating market is segmented into Coaters & Applicators and Enrobers. Dry and liquid are segments based on form type segmentation. Automatic and Semi-Automatic are the segments based on the mode of operation.

The semi-automatic segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the next five years owing to user friendly mode of operation. Semi-automatic food coating equipment is usually adopted by small and medium-scale manufacturers, as their production scale is limited. Developing nations in the Asia Pacific and South American regions that have a large number of SME of food processing products utilize semi-automated equipment.

By geography

By geography Food Coating market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America region is estimated to be the major shareholding region owing to superior food coating technologies and utilization of automatic equipment for coating food ingredients.

The US and Canada are major consumers of potato chips and salty snacks which needs dry coating. Further, these countries are significant consumers of Frozen food which also needs food coating. The US is also a huge market for confectionery products. According to an article published by the National Confectioners’ Association, the confectionery market in the US is expected to reach USD 38.10 billion by 2020.

Market share of Global Food Coating Market by Region, 2017

North America 38.21%

South America 33.43%

Europe 20.54%

Asia Pacific 4.50%

Middle East & Africa 3.32%

Competitive Landscape

The Global Food Coating is moderately consolidated. The new product innovation and product launches are key strategies adopted by major manufacturers to improve their market presence and geographic reach. For instance, Flo Chemical Corp. has recently provided a solution in the form of Zein (a corn protein) for the search for clean label alternatives to glycerin for PepsiCo. Zein is extensively applied for coating enriched rice and confections, in November 2017. Further, Avebe launched a clean label food coating Eliane Bind 12; it is primarily a potato starch that allows food manufacturers to create high quality and crispy coatings for fish and meat in November 2015.

