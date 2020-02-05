Frozen Bakery Products Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights 2019-2024

Frozen Bakery Products market. Baked products are highly perishable and their attractive declines rapidly within a few hours of being taken from the oven. Freezing is the best known preservation method will significantly extend shelf life while retaining baked goods’ all-important taste, texture and appearance. In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Frozen Bakery Products in the regions of Europe, the biggest consumption market that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Frozen Bakery Products. Increasing of foodservice expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on foodservice industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

The global market for frozen bakery products was $26.78 Billion in 2016. In 2016, the European region was the largest market for frozen bakery products. The high growth corresponds to the increasing demand for “thaw-and-serve” and “bake-off” products that offer convenience to not only households, but also to large retail, convenience & independent retail, foodservice, etc.. Frozen bakery products allow customers prepare food in a short period of time without requiring a pastry chef or a specialized oven. Other benefits include less food wastage as stores can bake based on demand, while keeping remaining products frozen and preserved. The wide applicability of these convenience frozen bakery products has led to its propelled growth in the forecast period.

Globally, the Frozen Bakery Products industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Frozen Bakery Products is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V., Vandemoortele NV, Kellogg Company, Europastry, S.A, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Frozen Bakery Products and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 44.45% revenue market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Frozen Bakery Products industry because of their market share and technology status of Frozen Bakery Products.

The consumption volume of Frozen Bakery Products is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Frozen Bakery Products industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Frozen Bakery Products is still promising.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.The impact on the cost and availability of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer.

Although the market competition of Frozen Bakery Products is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Frozen Bakery Products and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

According to this study, over the next five years the Frozen Bakery Products market will register a 6.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 38500 million by 2024, from US$ 28400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Frozen Bakery Products business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Frozen Bakery Products market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Frozen Bakery Products value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Bread

Pizza

Cake and pastry

Cookies

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Large Retail

Convenience & Independent Retail

Foodservice

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V.

Nestlé SA

Conagra Brands, Inc

Aryzta AG

Vandemoortele NV

Campbell Soup Co

Lantmannen Unibake International

General Mills Inc

Tyson

Kellogg Company

Flowers Foods Inc

Associated British Foods plc

Europastry, S.A

Harry-Brot GmbH

Agrofert as

Kuchenmeister GmbH

Kobeya

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Frozen Bakery Products consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Frozen Bakery Products market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Frozen Bakery Products manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Frozen Bakery Products with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Frozen Bakery Products submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.