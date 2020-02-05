Future Prospects : Global Mycoplasma Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

The report serves as an ideal tool for companies looking to survive and thrive in the global Mycoplasma Diagnostics market. The performance of the leading companies have been studied in this report The study offers an informative outline of company profile, product portfolio, research, mergers, and growth strategies. The relative share of each segment in the global Mycoplasma Diagnostics market is presented in the report. The historical and current development of each segment is charted in the report. This information helps clients gain a better understanding of the global Mycoplasma Diagnostics market.

Mycoplasma diagnostics is a class of medical tests or examination conducted to evaluate nucleic acids or proteins at a molecular level. This aids in the early detection of mycoplasma contaminations in samples. Mycoplasma diagnostics is considered as a rapidly evolving and fast growing segment in the in-vitro diagnostic industry. Usually, usage of molecular diagnostics was limited due to necessity of vastly skilled specialists and high cost of tests.

Based on product, the global mycoplasma diagnostics market can be segmented into kits & reagents, instruments, and software & services. Of these, the kits & reagents segment dominated the market in 2016 and is expected to hold on to its lead through the forecast period. However, growth witnessed in the software & services segment is forecast to be higher in the coming years. The rising demand for automation in pharma, dianostics, and clinical sectors to realize the benefits of cost-effectiveness, will fuel application of mycoplasma diagnostics in these applications.

In 2018, the global Mycoplasma Diagnostics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mycoplasma Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mycoplasma Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

PromoCell GmbH

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc

Merck KGaA

Lonza Group

Takara Bio Inc (Takara Holding Company Inc.)

Savyon Diagnostics

Tecan Trading AG (Tecan Group)

Sartorius Stedim BioOutsource Limited

American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)

F Hoffmann-La Roche

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Kits & Reagents

Instruments

Software & Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Clinics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

