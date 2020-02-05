Gesture Recognition Market is Predicted to Reach a Valuation of US$ 48.56 bn by 2024 with a double digit growth rate of 16.2% rise

A new publication by Transparency Market Research states that the competitive landscape of the global gesture recognition market is recognized with just a few players like Microsoft, Intel, Apple and Google. The main emphasis of these key players is to produce technological beneficiaries that helps to improve their already existing products as well as diversify and expand product portfolios in the market. Regional players are also displaying enormous growth potential and attracting big investors, taking the competition to a whole new level. The increasing popularity of gesture recognition in electronic gadgets have brought about rise in various industries like smart homes, industrial automation, and automobiles. The automobile industry is predicted to gain momentum with the growth of world gesture recognition market in the years to come.

TMR reports the market valuation for gesture recognition around us$ 11.60 bn as of 2015. Over the forecast period extending from 2016 to 2024, the market is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 48.56 bn by 2024 with a double digit growth rate of 16.2% rise.

North America accounts for the largest share of revenue at almost 35% of the global gesture recognition market as per statistics gathered in 2015 by TMR.. Over the forecast period mentioned above, the North American market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 15.1% CAGR. Asia Pacific is estimated to distribute North America’s share over the forecast period.

Consumer Electronics is estimated to account for a 35.5% share in the market globally as of 2015. Products such as smart TVs, cameras and multimedia consoles of automobiles will make consumer electronics one of the most attractive application areas with a CAGR rise of over 14.6%.

Gesture Recognition Technology Providing Easy Operation Access for Differently Abled Users

Gesture recognition market is anticipated to experience the rise of highly advanced and innovative features. The market is undergoing immense flow of investment due to the popularity of largest technology brands and extensive research and development work. The gesture recognition technology comes with the capability to communicate machines with humans.

The adoption of gesture recognition application in place of touch-based control system is predicted to be influencing the international market immensely with a positive impact due to its rising application of gesture recognition technologies in automobiles. There is an increasing usage of this technology across various other industries like medical centers, aerospace, consumer electronics, defense, automotive, and industrial automation and this trend is estimated to continue its role as prime contributor to the world gesture recognition market.

Different kind of prototypes are used to sense multiple signals for pattern recognition. They are more cost effective easy to understand than the traditional devices used for interfacing like mouse and keyboard. Not only that, the user friendly technology also enables physically disabled people to operate such devices.

Inputs to be Carefully Maintained for Smooth Functioning of Gesture Recognition Application

The rising demand for mobile devices enabling innovative gesture recognition features may have a major impact on the overall development of the global recognition gesture market. Gesture based interfaces raises issues irrelevant to that of traditional input. In a system that correctly recognizes gestures, input have to be maintained. The developer has to ensure that the gestures are correctly and quickly recognized providing a proper guide to easy gesture learning. Users need to follow a particular path correctly in order to command to the system.

Another cause of concern is the self-explanatory and self-revealing factor of gesture recognition devices. For instance, a button that has a particular name is easy to spot and serves an explicit purpose, However, in case of gestures, it may be unpredictable and difficult to discover.

A large base of consumer are opting for consumer electronic gadgets as it provides opportunities of market growth in the technically advanced automobiles sector. These gadgets are anticipated to fuel the gesture recognition market growth. It will take some time to adopt new technology as gestures performed with manual operations will not be limited to a pen-paper or keyboard and mouse format. Gesture recognition widens up the user’s possibilities of interaction as well as gives better speed and accuracy while performing any function.

The information shared in this review is based on a TMR report, titled, “Gesture Recognition Market (Technology – Touch Based Gesture Recognition (Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Combo Sensor), Touchless Gesture Recognition (Ultrasonic (3D Gesture), Infrared 2D Array, Camera Solutions); Application – Automotive, Hospitality, Consumer Electronics, Gaming, Aerospace and Defense, Commercial Centers, Educational Hubs, Medical Centers) – Global Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024”