Global Animal Health Diagnostics Market Research, Types, Shares 2025

Diagnosis is an integral part of disease prevention and management as a minor outbreak of the disease can spread quickly and pose a threat to the entire population in the vicinity. Disease diagnosis of an animal forms the connecting link between the cause of the disease and the cure of the disease. There is a requirement for rapid methods that can provide answers related to the disease in terms of its cause and the probable solution.

A key factor driving the markets growth is therease in pet humanization. Humanization refers to the treatment of pets like the members of the family. With millennialsthe practice of keeping pets for functional purposes is decreasing. Insteadpets are adopted as members of urban families. For instancemost people today do not expect their dogs to sleep outside the house and protect them.

This report focuses on the global Animal Health Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Animal Health Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IDEXX Laboratories (US)

Abaxis (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Neogen (US)

Heska (US)

Zoetis (US)

QIAGEN (Netherlands)

Biomerieux (France)

Virbac (France)

Randox Laboratories (UK)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Clinical Biochemistry

Urinalysis

Immunodiagnostics

Hematology

Molecular Diagnostics

Market segment by Application, split into

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Research Institutes

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Animal Health Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Animal Health Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

