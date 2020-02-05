GLOBAL AUGMENTED REALITY GAMING MARKET ANALYSIS 2019 – DYNAMICS, TRENDS, REVENUE, REGIONAL SEGMENTED, OUTLOOK & FORECAST TILL 2025

Global Augmented Reality Gaming Industry

Augmented reality (AR) is a live direct or indirect view of a physical, real-world environment whose elements are augmented (or supplemented) by computer-generated sensory input such as sound, video, graphics or GPS data. It is related to a more general concept called mediated reality, in which a view of reality is modified (possibly even diminished rather than augmented) by a computer. As a result, the technology functions by enhancing one’s current perception of reality.

North America is anticipated to emerge as a leading global augmented reality market in overall gaming business. This growth has been spurred by growth in consumers’ disposable income and constant technological innovation. However, South Korea and China in Asia Pacific region are poised to remain as lucrative growth regions throughout the forecast period. From the global standpoint, factors such as technological breakthroughs are foreseen to drive market growth, whereas the upgrade cost of augmented reality devices and high maintenance is expected to curtail growth to some extent.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Augmented Pixels

Aurasma

Blippar

Catchoom

Infinity Augmented Reality

Metaio

Qualcomm

Total Immersion

VividWorks

Wikitude

Zappar

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Head Mounted Display

Handheld Display

Spatial Display

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Commercial Use

Home Use

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Augmented Reality Gaming capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Augmented Reality Gaming manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Augmented Reality Gaming Market Research Report 2018

1 Augmented Reality Gaming Market Overview

2 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Augmented Reality Gaming Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Market Forecast (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

Continued….

