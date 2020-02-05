Global Crop Sprayers Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Sales, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Summary:

Introduction

The global crop sprayers market was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. Crop sprayers are the equipment used to apply herbicides, pesticides, and fertilizers on agricultural crops. Sprayers range in size from man-portable units (typically backpacks with spray guns) to trailed sprayers that are connected to a tractor, to self-propelled units similar to tractors, with boom mounts of 60–151 feet in length.

Drivers & Restraints

The technological developments in spraying equipment, changing agriculture trends, grow-ing farm size, and government support through subsidies are the primary factors boosting the crop sprayers Market. There focus on farm efficiency and productivity has increased over the recent years. The development of various technologies like drones, driverless sprayers are providing attractive opportunities for the growth of the market, as the use of these technologies in crop sprayers offers high quality and better crop yield along with re-ducing the human effort.

The high capital investment needed for crop sprayers is the primary restraint for the crops sprayers market. Also, the lack of technical knowledge and skills required to operate the crop sprayers can restraint the growth of the market. Many farmers in the developing re-gions are not adopting crop sprayers due to the lack of technical knowledge and skills.

Segment Analysis

The global crop sprayers market report segments the market by type, application type, power source, capacity, farm size, and crop type. Type segment includes self-propelled sprayers, trailed sprayers, tractor mounted sprayers, mist blower sprayers, aerial sprayers, and others. Based on source of power, the market can be segmented as fuel-based, electric, solar, and manual. The fuel-based crop sprayer market is estimated to be the largest seg-ment during the forecast period because of its high efficiency. The electric crop sprayer market segment is predicted to be the fastest growing segment because of the increasing innovations and advancements in the development of crop sprayers.

Title: Global Crop Sprayers Market Share – By Power Source, 2017

Fuel-based 35%

Electric 30%

Solar 20%

Manual 15%

Geographical Analysis

The report segments the market by geographic region which includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. The Asia-Pacific crop sprayers market is estimated to be the fastest growing owing to the increasing agricultural practices, increasing utiliza-tion of advanced technological farm equipment plus demand of large-quality agricultural produce. The increasing government subsidies in the region is also contributing to the growth of the market in the region. India is expected to register the highest growth in the region during the forecast period due to high population and rising food demand. There has been considerable development in the adoption of agricultural equipment in the region. Ag-riculture is the most critical sector of the Indian economy and accounts for about 18% of the country’s GDP. Also, it is the largest producer of pulses, rice, wheat, and spices. Thus, the large agriculture sector in the country will drive the market in the forecast period.

North America held a significant market share in 2017 and will witness substantial growth in the coming years. The US followed by Mexico, and Canada will dominate the North Ameri-can crop sprayers market. The US is the chief producer of major crops like corn, soybean, wheat, which is driving the crop sprayer market in the country. The adoption rate of agricul-tural technology in the US is very high. Also, the development of new agrochemicals which can be applied by sprayers is also boosting the market in the region.

Title: Global Crop Sprayers Market Share – By Geography, 2017

North America 30%

Europe 30%

Asia-Pacific 25%

South America 10%

Rest of the World 5%

Key Players

The global crop sprayers market is fragmented with many local and international players. The report profiles major companies in the world includes Mahindra & Mahindra, CNH In-ternational, Kubota, Stihl, ASPEE, John Deere, Amazonen-Werke, Agco Corporation, DJI, Yamaha, PLA Group, Hockley International, and Excel Industries.

Table of Contents

Global Crop Sprayers Market – Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. The scope of the Report

Global Crop Sprayers Market – Trends

2.1. Key Trends & Developments

Global Crop Sprayers Market – Industry Analysis

3.1. Industry Impact Factors (Drivers & Restraints)

3.2. Competitive Intensity- Porter 5 Forces

3.3. Regulatory Analysis

Global Crop Sprayers Market – By Type

4.1. Self-Propelled Sprayers

4.2. Trailed Sprayers

4.3. Tractor Mounted Sprayers

4.4. Mist Blower Sprayers

4.5. Aerial Sprayers

4.6. Others

Global Crop Sprayers Market – By Application Type

5.1. Fungicide

5.2. Insecticides

5.3. Herbicides

5.4. Others

…….

Global Crop Sprayers Market – Company Profiles*

12.1. Mahindra & Mahindra

12.2. CNH International

12.3. Kubota

12.4. Stihl

12.5. ASPEE

12.6. John Deere

12.7. Amazonen-Werke

12.8. Agco Corporation

12.9. DJI

12.10. Yamaha

12.11. PLA Group

12.12. Hockley International

12.13. Excel Industries

*Additional company profiles will be included on client request.

Global Crop Sprayers Market – Appendix

