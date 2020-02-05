Global Dental Instrument Washer Market Shows Expected Growth from 2026 to Guide With Report Trends, Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application

The growth dynamics of the global Dental Instrument Washer market is shaped by a diverse range of regional and global factors and trends, the detailed account of which forms the core of the report. The study presents in-depth insights into various developments, identifies broad opportunities, and offers a granular analysis of the factors influencing the growth of prominent segment. The comprehensive account on the global Dental Instrument Washer market includes an assessment of the prevailing operating and macroeconomic environment in various regions. It highlights the recent changes in governmental regulations and evaluates their impact on emerging investment trends.

Dental instruments cover a wide range of products, and are made of different materials which need to be reprocessed after the dental surgery. Dental instruments such as probes, forceps, mouth mirrors, filling instruments, and root anal instruments are all reprocessed with the help of dental washer-disinfectors. Standardized cleaning and disinfection is achieved by automatic procedures with dental washer-disinfectors using thermal disinfection. With the use of dental washer-disinfectors, the instruments are free from blood, saliva, and other soiling such as etching agents and filing materials. Dental washer-disinfectors are flexible and economical, with efficient single-chamber systems for cleaning, rinsing, disinfecting, and drying of the instruments. For the processing of dental instruments, dental washer-disinfectors are an essential part of quality assurance in dental surgery. Dental washer-disinfectors are extremely hygiene safe and economical for users. Dental washer-disinfectors are defined as Class II medical devices by the Food and Drug Administration for general purposes, such as to clean, disinfect, decontaminate, and dry surgical instruments.

Ongoing intensive research and development work in the world of hygiene, science, and end users drives the market for dental washer-disinfectors. The increasing need for sterilization and increased dental surgeries drive the market for dental washer disinfectors. Furthermore, the increasing number of dental diseases and awareness among the population about dental care are expected to spur the market for dental washer-disinfectors during the forecast period. Increasing advancements in dental healthcare, improved clinical outcomes, and the rising demand for dental treatment from the expanding middle-class population propel the market for dental washer-disinfectors. However, the high cost associated with dental washer-disinfectors restrains the growth of the dental washer-disinfectors market.

Dental Washer-Disinfectors: Segmentation

The global dental washer-disinfectors market is segmented on basis of end user and geography.

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Dental Clinics Specialty Clinics

Segmentation by Geography North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Excluding China China Middle East & Africa



Dental washer-disinfectors are developed to help dental and healthcare physicians for the sterilization of dental instruments, owing to an increase in dental surgeries and increased prevalence of dental diseases, which spurs the market for dental washer-disinfectors. The increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry surgeries, growing dental tourism, increased awareness about oral hygiene, adequate reimbursement policies, and advancements in technologies drive the dental washer-disinfectors market. On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the dental washer-disinfectors market, owing to the increasing number of dental surgeries being performed. The dental clinics segment is expected to show growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of dental clinics which perform a number of dental surgeries and the increasing demand for affordable dental care.

The North American market for dental washer-disinfectors holds the largest revenue share, owing to the presence of a large number of dental clinics, presence of major key players, increased healthcare spending, increasing research and development activities, and the introduction of new innovative products. Europe accounts for the second-largest revenue share in the global dental washer-disinfectors market, due to increasing spending on dental care. Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth, owing to increase in awareness and increased number of dental clinics and physicians. China is expected to show significant growth, owing to increased dental surgeries and the rising awareness about hygiene. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to show slow growth, owing to less developed healthcare facilities and the high cost of dental washer-disinfectors.

Examples of some of the key players present in the global dental washer-disinfectors market are Eschmann Holdings Ltd., BMM Weston Group, Miele & Cie. KG, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, ALPRO MEDICAL GmbH, and BHT Hygienetechnik GmbH, among others.

