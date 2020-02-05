Global Dietary Supplements Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis

Global Dietary Supplements Market: Overview

The global dietary supplements market has been raking high CAGR around the world thanks to the demand for better nutritional value in daily diet. The US FDA has defined dietary supplements as products containing ‘dietary’ ingredient enabling better ingestion. While some of the dietary supplements are aimed at lowering the risk of chronic ailments, others are meant to improve nutritional value in daily diet. The composition of dietary supplements therefore differs based on targeted consumer age, but large remains at improving the overall health. As consumers around the world become more aware about the benefits offered by dietary supplements, they are expected to demand more for the same, thus helping the market gain momentum.

Over the past few years, the high adoption rate of fast foods along sedentary lifestyle in emerging economies including China and India has led to the increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and obesity. As a result, the individuals among high socio-economic and upper-middle-class income groups are expected to perceive the nutraceuticals including dietary supplements as the alternatives to prescribed drugs.

Rising obesity rates in developed economies including the U.S. and Germany as a result of fluctuating dieting patterns along hectic work style among adults is expected to prompt the spending on nutritional supplements.

In 2017, the global Nutrition/Dietary Supplements market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Nutrition/Dietary Supplements market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Nutrition/Dietary Supplements in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Nutrition/Dietary Supplements in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Nutrition/Dietary Supplements market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Nutrition/Dietary Supplements include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Nutrition/Dietary Supplements include

Abbott Laboratories

Carlyle

GlaxoSmithKline

Amway

Arkopharma

Bayer

Glanbia Nutritionals

Herbalife

ADM

Pfizer

Market Size Split by Type

Capsules

Powder

Liquid

Soft Gels

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Provider

Retail Pharmacy

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Nutrition/Dietary Supplements market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Nutrition/Dietary Supplements market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Nutrition/Dietary Supplements manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Nutrition/Dietary Supplements with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Nutrition/Dietary Supplements submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Nutrition/Dietary Supplements are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Nutrition/Dietary Supplements market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

